The Scottsbluff boys basketball team will take on Waverly in the Class B-3 District Final on Saturday, Feb. 29 in their bid to advance to the state tournament.
Waverly, 13-9 on the season, has won four games in a row coming into the district final.
Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said it will be a tough game for the Bearcats.
“They have a bunch of good athletes. They’re a state semifinal football team, so they have athletes,” Gullion said. “They play a lot of zone defense. They have three really good guards that can put the ball in the basketball. They’re going to get after you. They’re hitting their stride at the right time. They’ve won four in a row to get this far. They’ve taken their lumps at different times in the season, but they’re very capable of putting a good team on the court. They can be dangerous.”
Six-feet senior guard Noah Stoddard leads Waverly’s offense with 15.1 points per game. Junior guard Andrew Heffelfinger contributes 12.6 points per game.
Scottsbluff will have a height advantage with 6-6 Chance Parker and 6-6 Sam Clarkson patrolling down low for the Bearcats. Sabastian Harsh cuts an imposing figure on defense for Scottsbluff. He stands 6-4.
Waverly also has the longest road trip of any team in the state. The Vikings will log 439 miles to play the Bearcats. Meanwhile, Scottsbluff will get to sleep in their own beds.
Waverly’s tallest players are 6-2 sophomore forward Cole Murray and 6-2 senior Mason Nieman.
Since the district finals came out Wednesday, Feb. 26, the Bearcats haven’t had a lot of time to watch game film on the Vikings, Gullion said.
“It’s a short turnaround since Tuesday (Feb. 25). It’s not a lot of time, so we have approached this the same as every other game,” he said.
Gullion said he has seen enough of Waverly to know their style of play.
“They run a bunch of sets. They like to get transition opportunities. For the most, they like to run their sets and slow it down a little bit,” he said.
Scottsbluff will continue to play the way they’ve played all season, Gullion said.
“We’re going to continue to do what we do. Our defense has been good all year,” he said. “There’s always different wrinkles you throw at different teams. We’re not really planning on doing anything differently than we’ve done all year. We’re just going to do what we do best on both sides of the ball. Hopefully, we’re playing our best.”
Scottsbluff enters the contest 23-3 on the season, and ranked No. 4 in Class B in the Omaha World-Herald Class B ratings.
Jasiya DeOllos and Dawson Mohr are the Bearcats offensive spark plugs, and they have a solid core of role players playing behind them including Parker, Clarkson, Harsh and Jack Darnell.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at Scottsbluff High School, and Gullion said his team is ready to hit the court.
“I feel like we’re pretty prepared for them,” he said.
