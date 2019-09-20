Bearcats roll over Sterling to stay unbeaten

Sabastian Harsh finished with 140 yards on the ground and 150 through the air with four touchdowns to lead the Class B No. 2 (Omaha World-Herald) Scottsbluff football team to a 36-13 win over Sterling, Colorado, on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.
Scottsbluff improved to 4-0 with the win and handed the Tigers their first loss of the season.
Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said the Bearcats did a good job of following the game plan against a powerful Sterling offense and believes the Tigers will finish out their Colorado schedule on a high note after the loss.
“The kids played really well. They executed the game plan and defensively I think we were really able to neutralize what they were good at and that’s a credit to our kids,” Hall said. “That’s a great team and I don’t know if they’re going to lose again this year. Knowing what their schedule’s like, knowing the teams they’ve played already and the team’s ahead of them, I’m familiar with those teams and I think they will finish 8-1 in Colorado. That’s a great team.”
Scottsbluff struck early and often in the contest after driving down the field on its first possession to set up a 7-yard touchdown run from Jacob Krul at the 8:13 mark of the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead after the extra point.
The Bearcat defense stood firm on Sterling’s second possession, setting up a pair of Scottsbluff touchdowns inside of one minute. Harsh found Trevor Schwartz from 34 yards out with 55 seconds to play in the first stanza. A quick three-and-out by the Tigers set up Scottsbluff’s third touchdown of the quarter when Harsh scored on a quarterback keeper from 23 yards out to extend the lead to 21-0 with time expired in the frame.
Hall said he and his coaching staff wanted to switch things up a little differently from last week’s 18-13 win over Northwest. The shake-up worked, taking a 21-0 lead to start the second quarter.
“We tried to switch it up a little bit tonight,” he said. “You can’t always rely on the run. We’ve got to be able to develop that second phase of our offense and I think we were able to do that tonight. We hit open guys, guys caught the ball and made plays when they had the opportunity tonight.”
The Bearcat defense stiffened up again to start the second quarter, forcing a Sterling punt and setting up a 53-yard drive resulting in a 1-yard touchdown run for Harsh and a 28-0 lead for the home team.
Sterling mounted a drive on its next possession, moving the ball into Bearcat territory. However, Sterling quarterback Brock Shalla was intercepted by Scottsbluff’s Brett Hill on the Bearcat 20 yard line, stalling the drive and giving the ball back to Scottsbluff with 2:36 to play in the first half. After a 48-yard pass from Harsh to Luke Rohrer and time running down, the Bearcats attempt at a 37-yard field goal at the end of the half stopped the drive and sent Scottsbluff into the locker room still up 28-0 at the half.
Scottsbluff earned its final touchdown of the contest with 6:23 left to play on a 61-yard scamper by Harsh to go up 34-0. Harsh again found Schwartz in the end zone for the 2-point conversion to stretch the lead to 36-0.
The final two scores of the game came from Sterling with 5:23 to play on a 30-yard run from Peyton Rose to put the Tigers on the board, 36-7. Shalla had one more shot late in the game when he connected with receiver Jaxon McCracken from 73 yards out. The final extra point failed, finishing the scoring at 36-13.
Hall praised his team’s defensive effort against Shalla’s dual-threat package.
“We played man coverage and were undersized at all those positions,” Hall said. “James (Bruner) might be as tall as the guy he was covering, but everywhere else we were undersized. Our kids battled, knocked down balls early and made tackles if they caught it in front of them. So, overall our defense was really special tonight.”
Krul also passed the century mark in rushing in the contest, toting the ball 17 times for 124 yards rushing. Rohrer and Schwartz led the Bearcats in receiving, each finishing the night with 48 yards.
Scottsbluff will now turn its attention to a date with Gering on Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Gering.
Sterling 0 0 0 13 — 13
Scottsbluff 21 7 0 8 — 36
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SB — Jacob Krul 7 run (Caleb Walker kick)
SB — Sabastian Harsh 34 pass to Trevor Schwartz (Walker kick)
SB — Harsh 23 run (Walker kick)
Second Quarter
SB — Harsh 1 run (Walker kick)
Fourth Quarter
SB — Harsh 61 run (Harsh to Schwartz)
S — Peyton Rose 30 run (Ryan Wecker kick)
S — Brock Shalla 73 pass to Jaxon McCracken (kick failed)
