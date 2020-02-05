Bearcats' Sam Clarkson, Sabastian Harsh and Jasiya DeOllos sign letters of intent

Three Scottsbluff High School teammates on the football gridiron and the basketball court are headed to the next level to play collegiately.
Sam Clarkson and Sabastian Harsh will continue their collegiate careers in football. Clarkson inked with NCAA Division II Northwest Missouri State, the same school where his brother Austin is playing football.
Harsh, the Scottsbluff quarterback that rushed for over 2,000 yards his senior year, will be taking his talents to the next level at the University of Wyoming as a preferred walk-on.
The third member of that trio, Jasiya DeOllos, will be staying closer to home after signing to play basketball at Western Nebraska Community College.
“I definitely will miss running people over on offense and stuff like that and scoring touchdowns,” Harsh said. “But who says you can’t do that same thing on defense. I definitely had fun on both sides of the ball, but I think defense for me is a little more fun. I might not miss offense as much as others think.”
Harsh has had Wyoming in his sights for a while. He was often seen sporting a Wyoming hoodie under his jersey during practices during the Bearcats playoff run.
“When I went on my official visit a couple weeks ago, we played a basketball game at Abraham Lincoln the night before and Coach (Shannon) Moore, the recruiter from there, was willing to stay up all night until I got there to welcome me. So, just from the jump, they are very welcoming and family oriented. They kept in contact with my mom, dad and sister, and even showed my sister around the basketball facility. I could tell from there that they really cared about me and my family, but not only me as a player but as a person, too. Every one of the coaches at the beginning of the season wrote me a hand-written letter and that was meaningful to me. I still have those letters in my room, so sometimes I look through it and it gives me a little bit of motivation.”
Harsh accumulated 2,674 yards of total offense his senior year, including 1,797 rushing yards and 877 passing yards in leading the Bearcats to the Class B state finals before falling to Omaha Skutt in the championship game. His three years playing football at Scottsbluff, Harsh tallied 4,651 yards of total offense while rushing for over 2,674 yards on the ground.
Harsh had 32 touchdowns as s senior while tallying 16 as a junior signal caller.
“It is very exciting. I dreamed about this since I was playing Carpenter Center in the third and fourth grade,” he said. “It’s definitely something I wanted for a long time. I worked hard for it on the football field in practices. I knew it was attainable, but I just had to tell myself and put in the hard work and show that I could do it.”
Harsh said he took the challenge to lead the team as the Bearcats went to the Class B championship
“I just put that on my shoulders and kind of took it as a challenge and saw it as an opportunity to show my athleticism and everything,” Harsh said. “I felt I owed it to my teammates for every single thing they do and every single play that they have done, especially the people that come and watch and I owed them to give it my all.”
Clarkson will also be continuing his football career, but he will be going to one of the strongest Division II program in Northwest Missouri State.
Clarkson said he is excited to continue playing football at the next level.
‘I chose Northwest because of the great family culture there,” he said. “A lot of places preach family, but Northwest truly means that. They have a great winning culture there and I am very excited to get started.”
Clarkson said he is excited to be playing alongside his brother at Northwest Missouri and his brother is already getting his teammates to get after Sam to hit the weigthroom.
“It is nice to know what I am getting myself into down there,” he said. “Me and Austin are real excited to be able to work together.”
Clarkson doesn’t have a time frame for when he will see action in Maryville, Missouri.
“I am hoping to make it on the field as soon as I can, but to start I am looking to do anything I can to help the team win,” he said. “But, just to play college football is very special to me. I have grown up playing this game and fell in love with it when I first stepped on the field. I am really excited.”
Clarkson goes from one winning program to another so the change shouldn’t be that hard to make.
“Coming in to the winning culture that we had Scottsbluff High School and then stepping into another one, that will make things kind of nice,” he said. “Coach (Derek) Deaver, Coach (Jud) Hall, and Coach (Joe) Benson have always been good to me and prepared me to be the best athlete that I could be.”
Clarkson was a major force on the defensive and offensive line. He said taking a year off his junior year helped him grow as a player and person.
“I definitely believe I came out of it a better athlete in general then before I had the injury. Having that injury made me work that much harder and made me appreciate being able to go out there and compete,” he said.
While Harsh and Clarkson are headed away to college, DeOllos is staying closer to home. In fact, just a few blocks east on 27th street to play basketball for Cory Fehringer at Western Nebraska Community College.
“There have been quite a few guys that came through the Bearcat program as I like Dru Kuxhausen, Trent Harris and Conner McCracken,” he said.
DeOllos said he has watched the team this year and he saw what the former Bearcats have done at WNCC and at the four-year level and wants to follow in their footsteps. Former Bearcats and Cougars Trent Harris and Dru Kuxhausen are making waves at the Division I level. Harris is a senior at the University of Northern Colorado while Kuxhausen is in his junior year at McNeese State. Kuxhausen is leading the nation in 3-pointers made.
DeOllos said it means a lot to continue playing basketball at the next level, especially at WNCC, where Kuxhausen and Harris played, and McCracken is currently a freshman.
“It is a dream I dreamed about since I was young,” DeOllos said. “I am glad I have the ability to do it. He (Fehringer) has sent a lot of guys to a lot of different places at four-year schools and that is what I want to do.”
DeOllos has seen plenty of Cougar games the past couple of years and he is ready to don the blue and gold of WNCC.
“It was a big advantage because I got to watch games where they played very well and games that didn’t go their way,” he said. “So, I got to see how they responded to adversity and winning. It was a good example.”
DeOllos said basketball was his prime sport to play at the collegiate level. He also competed in football, track and field and soccer at Scottsbluff. He plans to play his senior year of soccer to wrap up his high school career.
“I knew it was basketball that I wanted to do, but it wasn’t as easy as I thought it would be,” he said.
DeOllos said that he had many memories on the hardwood. A few games in January stood out. In the Cheyenne Central overtime, DeOllos hit the tying shot in regulation to force overtime and then he later hit a 3-pointer in the first overtime to tie the game. He also hit a game winner against Rapid City Central.
As much as DeOllos has the flair for the dramatics, he is also one of those most humble and likeable people in the local sports scene. WNCC coach Cory Fehringer and Bearcat coach Scott Gullion said DeOllos brings so much more to the court than his playing talents.
“He has done everything right the time he has been in our program,” Gullion said. “I think people have seen that with him hanging out with little kids or meeting with everybody that was involved in our program from the bus drivers, custodians, trainers, all those guys. We have tons of compliments from other people on the road. They say, ‘Your point guard, is he always that nice?’ Yep, pretty much. It is a tribute to him and how he was raised and I think that was a big factor in Coach Fehringer’s recruitment of him as well.”
Fehringer agreed.
“Success, winning, family, loyalty and a lot of things that programs desire to have, and the Scottsbluff Bearcats do a great job of creating that,” Fehringer said. “Across the board athletically, to be a state championship football team and the basketball program fighting for the same mission, makes me believe that Jasiya expects to win, he is prepared to win and willing to do whatever it take to be successful. For us he is a winner on three different levels. First, as a human being and that is most important. Second is as a student as competitive as he is to get good grades which he will be able to transition to higher levels and play because he is intelligent. Lastly, as a basketball player as competitive as he is successful in all three levels which leads us to believe down the road that his work, commitment and patience will pay off.’
