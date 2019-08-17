Bearcats second in Class B preseason football ratings

The two teams that played for last year’s Class B state championship are expected to be in the running for that same opportunity again this fall.
Omaha Skutt Catholic and Scottsbluff are first and second, respectively, in the World-Herald’s preseason high school football ratings.
The SkyHawks rallied to pull away for a 48-27 win over the Bearcats in the title game last November at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Both squads opened practice this week loaded once again with multiple returning starters from a season ago. Scottsbluff is welcoming back 12 starters from last year’s 12-1 team. The majority of those returners are seniors who own valuable experience.
“Our seniors have really taken a leadership role making sure we’re doing things the right way, which is good to see because that was one of our questions coming into the season after losing such a great leadership class last year,” first-year Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said earlier this week. “So far our seniors have done exactly what we’ve asked of them and they’re leading by example just like last year’s group.”
Scottsbluff is aiming to qualify for the state playoffs for the 10th consecutive year. That task certainly won’t be a walk in the park as the Bearcats’ regular-season schedule includes matchups against six opponents that were in last year’s playoffs. In addition, Scottsbluff will host Class A North Platte to kick the campaign off on Aug. 30.
Taking on that type of high-caliber competition on a weekly basis might be overwhelming for some teams, but it’s something Scottsbluff has become used to after facing challenging schedules year in and year out. This year’s gauntlet will be nothing new for the majority of the Bearcats.
“These guys have played on Friday nights,” Hall said. “They’ve been through the program and understand the expectations we have.”
Scottsbluff will enter the season with a 12-game regular-season winning streak. The Bearcats’ last loss in the regular season was in 2017 against McCook.
All 10 of the schools in the Class B preseason ratings reached the playoffs last year. McCook is right behind Scottsbluff at No. 3, Norris is No. 4 and Blair is No. 5. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, who Scottsbluff beat in the second round, is in at No. 6. Seward follows in seventh, Waverly is eighth, York is ninth, and Grand Island Northwest rounds out the ratings at No. 10.
World-Herald High School Football Preseason Ratings
Class A
School W-L Prv.
1. Bellevue West 10-2 4
2. Millard South 9-2 5
3. Lincoln Southeast 7-4 10
4. Omaha Westside 9-2 6
5. Omaha Burke 13-0 1
6. Elkhorn South 7-4 7
7. Millard West 9-3 3
8. Omaha North 6-4 8
9. Grand Island 10-3 2
10. Creighton Prep 5-5 NR
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 13-0 1
2. Scottsbluff 12-1 2
3. McCook 9-2 4
4. Norris 5-5 10
5. Blair 7-4 8
6. Omaha Roncalli 8-3 7
7. Seward 8-3 6
8. Waverly 9-3 3
9. York 9-3 5
10. Grand Island Northwest 5-5 9
Class C-1
1. Aurora 13-0 1
2. Wahoo 10-2 2
3. Pierce 10-1 5
4. Adams Central 8-3 6
5. Ashland-Greenwood 8-3 8
6. Ord 12-1 3
7. Wahoo Neumann 9-3 4
8. Gothenburg 8-3 7
9. Columbus Lakeview 6-3 NR
10. Ogallala 4-5 NR
Class C-2
1. David City Aquinas 7-4 5
2. BRLD 8-3 6
3. Norfolk Catholic 11-2 2
4. Battle Creek 6-4 NR
5. St. Paul 8-3 7
6. Sutton 10-2 3
7. Hartington Cedar Catholic 4-5 NR
8. Fremont-Bergan 6-4 NR
9. Oakland-Craig 11-1 4
10. Centennial 13-0 1
Class D-1
1. Creighton 13-0 1
2. Norfolk Lutheran 9-2 5
3. West Point GACC 9-2 6
4. Burwell 12-1 2
5. Howells-Dodge 7-3 7
6. Osceola/High Plains 5-5 NR
7. Dundy County-Stratton 8-3 10
8. Wakefield 6-2 4
9. Nebraska Christian 9-1 9
10. Arcadia/Loup City 6-5 NR
Class D-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis 11-1 2
2. Falls City Sacred Heart 9-2 3
3. Johnson-Brock 13-0 1
4. Riverside 7-3 NR
5. Lawrence-Nelson 8-4 5
6. Bloomfield 10-1 8
7. Kenesaw 10-1 7
8. Overton 9-2 9
9. Garden County 7-3 NR
10. Clarkson-Leigh 5-4 NR
Six-Man
1. Harvard 10-1 3
2. McCool Junction 8-2 5
3. Spalding Academy 7-3 7
4. Cody-Kilgore 6-4 9
5. Minatare 9-2 4
6. Humphrey/LHF 6-2 8
7. Hay Springs 11-1 2
8. Creek Valley 3-6 NR
9. Sterling 5-4 10
10. Walthill 5-4 NR