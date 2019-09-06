Bearcats sweep cross country titles in Gering

The Scottsbluff boys and girls cross country teams captured the titles of the Gering Invitational on Friday at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering.
The Bearcat boys put four in the top 10 to capture the large school championship with 20 points, just edging Gering’s 25.
The Scottsbluff girls were just as dominating by picking up the team title with 16 points over Gering’s 20. Alliance was third at 63 and Sidney next at 59.
Scottsbluff head coach Aaron Carrizales said his teams ran well.
“We were definitely excited about that [winning the team titles],” Carrizales said. “The boys and girls have been working really hard and for us to win both the boys and girls titles was something they were ecstatic about.”
The Bearcat boys were led by a third-place finish from Kennedy Ronne (19:08) and a fourth-place finish by Benjamin Roberts (19:13). The Bearcats also got an eighth-place finish from Micah Schick (19:28) and a ninth-place finish from Nathan Hoevet (19:31).
Gering, which finished second, had four in the large class top 10. Jack Franklin led the way in fifth (19:19) followed by Roberto Martinez in sixth (19:20), Tyler Nagel in seventh (19:23) and Logan Andrews in 10th (19:32).
Alliance’s Alex Garcia won the the division’s individual title with a 19:01 time ahead of Torrington’s Michael Sandusky.
The girls’ large school division was highlighted by Scottsbluff’s Brooke Holzworth who won with an impressive 20:26.75 time, which was a minute faster than her winning time a year ago. She was the overall winner as well.
“She is so much stronger this year and running with a lot of confidence,” Carrizales said. “Those things helped her perform well in the meet. Her teammates today were so close to each other. Jamisyn Howard had a great meet. Stephanie Fielder and Sunny Edens, those two, also had a great meet. Those three ran so well together. It was a lot of fun to watch.”
Holzworth said she felt good running the course. She took the lead before the first mile and never relinquished it. Mitchell’s Regan Hodsden finished second overall.
“First of all, I give all the glory to God because there is no way I could run this way without him,” she said. “But last week my legs were feeling pretty tired and this week I just wanted to go out there and run my hardest and put it all on the course. I think I did that.”
The Bearcats also had three more runners finish in the top six as Jamisyn Howard took fourth (22:14.61), Stephanie Fielder fifth (22:18.75), and Sunny Edens sixth (22:21.94).
Gering put five runners in the top 10. Tukker Romey took second (21:00.3), Madison Seiler took third (21:02.25), Shailee Patton took seventh (22:26.47), Anna Rawlings took ninth (23:52.55), and Madison Herbel took 10th (24:26.21).
The top two overall boys’ winner came from Mitchell. Ashtyn Martin captured the overall title and the small school first place with an 18:01 time just ahead of his teammate Caden Knutson, who ran an 18:13.
Mitchell won the small school team title with 21 points ahead of Chadron’s 25 points.
Martin took the lead on the second time through the starting line and said he and Knutson had a plan to do that and it worked.
“That was our game plan before the race and I was glad to see it work and pay off,” Martin said. “We have been working as a team the whole summer trying to get in shape and it has been showing off in this race.”
The girls’ small school winner was Chadron, which placed four runners in the top 10. Leading the Cardinals was Mackenzie Butts with a fourth-place finish (22:07.69).
Boys Large School Team Results
1, Scottsbluff 20. 2, Gering 24. 3, Alliance 55. 4, Sidney 59.
Boys Large School Top 10
1, Alex Garcia, Alliance, 19:01. 2, Michael Sandusky, Torrington, 19:05. 3, Kennedy Ronne, Scottsbluff, 19:08. 4, Benjamin Roberts, Scottsbluff, 19:13. 5, Jack Franklin, Gering, 19:19. 6, Roberto Martinez, Gering, 19:20. 7, Tyler Nagel, Gering, 19:23. 8, Micah Schick, Scottsbluff, 19:28. 9, Nathan Hoevet, Scottsbluff, 19:31. 10, Logan Andrews, Gering, 19:32.
Girls Large School Team Results
1, Scottsbluff 16. 2, Gering 20. 3, Alliance 63. 4, Sidney 68.
Girls Large School Top 10
1, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 20:26.75. 2, Tukker Romey, Gering, 21:00.3. 3, Madison Seiler, Gering, 21:02.25. 4, Jamisyn Howard, Scottsbluff, 22:14.61. 5, Stephanie Fielder, Scottsbluff, 22:18.75. 6, Sunny Edens, Scottsbluff, 22:21.94. 7, Shailee Patton, Gering, 22;26.47. 8, Cora Frederick, Torrington, 23:07.65. 9, Anna Rawlings, Gering, 23:52.55. 10, Madison Herbel, Gering, 24:26.21.
Boys Small School Team Results
1, Mitchell 21. 2, Chadron 25. 3, Pine Bluffs 36. 4, Hemingford 76. 5, Kimball 102. 6, Bridgeport 112. 7, Bayard 113.
Boys Small School Top 10 Individual
1, Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 18:01. 2, Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 18:13. 3, Colby Stockton, Pine Bluffs, 18:45. 4, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 18:40. 5, Deven Sullivan, Banner County, 18:56. 6, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 19:07. 7, Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 19:10. 8, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 19:30. 9, Jonathan Pieper, Mitchell, 19:41. 10, Lawson Nolan, Crawford, 19:44.
Girls Small School Team Results
1, Chadron 22. 2, Pine Bluffs 28. 3, Mitchell 50. 4, Bridgeport 55. 5, Bayard 86. 6, Kimball 104.
Girls Small School Top 10
1, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 20:43.66. 2, Piper Perez, Pine Bluffs, 21:07.61. 3, Emma Gonzales, Pine Bluffs, 21:53. 4, Mackenzie Butts, Chadron, 22:07.69. 5, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 22:10.94. 6, Aspen Graves, Chadron, 22:17.94. 7, Paityn Homan, Morrill, 22:52.25. 8, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 22:58.25. 9, Alexis Hill, Bridgeport, 23:06.47. 10, Claire Linders, Bridgeport, 23:09.75.
