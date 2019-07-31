Bennington tops Alliance to win Class B senior legion title

GERING — After winning the first-ever Class B state baseball championship in school history during the spring, Bennington Post 266 set out to make it a clean sweep of titles in the American Senior Legion season this summer.
Bennington accomplished that goal by edging the Alliance First National Spartans 9-8 in a thrilling championship game on Wednesday afternoon at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.
Before facing Alliance in the title game, Bennington earned a 9-5 win over defending state champion Springfield earlier in the day.
In the back-and-forth championship contest, Bennington scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning and then retired Alliance in order to capture the title.
“It’s unbelievable,” Bennington head coach Jamie Schleifer said. “To win it and win it how we did after losing the first game. We had to beat a gritty, gritty tough team in front of a brutal crowd, and I mean that in a good way.”
Bennington certainly didn’t carve an easy path to the title. They fell 11-3 to Hickman in Saturday’s opening round and had to fight off elimination five straight times, including twice against Alliance.
With a depleted pitching staff, Bennington had to rely on a highly-productive offense that scored 40 runs in the six state-tournament games.
It didn’t take long for the visiting team’s bats to come to life in the final. Rylan Wallingford and Nick Bohn hit back-to-back singles into right field to lead off the first inning. Wallingford later came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Kyler Essink.
Alliance minimized the early damage and answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the second to tie the game at 1-1. Caeson Clark beat out a chopper to short and Vic Hinojosa drove a fastball to the warning track in center to get the Spartans on the board.
Bennington took off in the middle innings, scoring two runs in the third and two more in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead. With the game dangerously close to slipping away, Alliance head coach Carlos Palomo pulled his team in the dugout just before they went back up to the plate and told them to play their game.
“We’ve been in that situation before. I told the guys, ‘you guys have worked way too hard to beat yourselves up like this. Go out and play our game and stop panicking,’” he said. “There was a lot of emotions and adrenaline going, but I just tried to emphasize that they’ve been in that situation before.”
The speech worked.
Clarke led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored when Collin Schrawyer doubled.
The run sparked life into the Spartan dugout and the large mass of fans supporting Alliance in the stadium. Following three walks, two hit batters and a passed ball, Alliance took the lead for the first time at 6-5.
Despite the shift in momentum, Bennington stayed poised and retook the lead with a three-run fifth inning. Schleifer said that it takes a lot of leadership within the team to stay calm in such a seesaw game.
“It takes two things. It takes great leadership and we’ve got great seniors,” Schleifer said. “Second, after we lost that first game our motto turned to get to the next guy. Get the next man up, then the next, no matter what happens get to the next pitch and that showed today. They never quit and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Spartans, facing a two-run deficit yet again, weren’t done either. In the bottom of the sixth, Alliance’s first three batters reached safely to load the bases. Clarke hit a grounder just out of the reach of the Bennington second baseman to plate one. J.J. Garza then scored the tying run on another passed ball.
Things continued to be tight in the top of the seventh. With two outs and the go-ahead run on third base, Bennington’s Nick Bohn hit a hard infield grounder that proved good enough to score Peyton Schuman with what was the eventual game winner.
With the one-run lead, Wallingford toed the rubber in the bottom of the seventh and sat the Spartans down in order to close things out.
“It’s definitely a heartbreaker. I felt like we had chances throughout the game to capitalize on,” Palomo said. “We showed some heart and some fight. Tip the cap to Bennington, they are a heck of a ball club.”
Palomo said Alliance should be proud of another great season that included 42 wins.
“I’m proud and honored to be these boys’ coach,” he said. “Words can’t describe how much I care about them and how many strides they’ve made over this season. The future is bright, but this is definitely a tough one to swallow.”
Wallingford earned the win on the mound in relief after throwing 3 1/3 innings. He allowed one earned on three hits with four strikeouts. Colton Smith started on the bump for Bennington. He surrendered six runs on four hits and struck out three in 3 2/3 innings of work.
Wallingford, Bohn, Cooper Prososki, and Peyton Schuman all finished with multiple hits in the game.
Collin Schrawyer led Alliance with two doubles in four plate appearances, driving in a run and scoring one. Clarke finished 2-for-3 with two runs and a RBI. J.J. Garza scored two runs as well.
Three Spartan pitchers saw action. Trevor Dubray started, allowing four earned runs on six hits in three innings. Peyton Pinedo pitched 1 2/3 innings, surrendering three runs on four hits. Schrawyer came in for the final 2 1/3 innings of work, giving up just one unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts.
Championship
Bennington (37-11) 102 230 1 — 9 12 2
Alliance (42-9) 010 502 0 — 8 7 1
WP — Rylan Wallingford. LP — Collin Schrawyer.
2B — Bennington (Nick Bohn, Cooper Prososki, Cody Flynn). Alliance (Collin Schrawyer 2, Vic Hinojosa).
Bennington 100 401 3 — 9 15 1
Springfield 002 200 1 — 5 6 0
WP — Anthony Comfort. LP — Ryan Roesler.
3B — Bennington (Rylan Wallingford). 2B — Bennington (Cooper Prososki, Cody Flynn). Springfield (Jordan Mathewson).