Big Bucks Contest: ‘A hunt I’ll never forget’

“After many years of hunting with my dad I have had a chance to learn MANY things from him. This year for rifle season was a little slower than the past years. My dad decided to take a trip to Scottsbluff one Friday afternoon and I wasn’t going to wait for him to get back so I went out by myself and found this guy. I field dressed him and drug him all by myself. Talk about a work out. This hunt is something I’ll never forget,” Karly Swanson said.
For those who enjoy hunting, the Star-Herald is looking for your entries in its Big Bucks Photo Contest. The contest has been a popular one in the past, with three categories: archery, firearm and muzzleloader. Make sure you upload your entry to the correct category.
Submit your photo and you could even grab yourself some extra hunting gear. Each category winner will be determined by public voting and win a gift card to Cabela’s/Bass Pro.
The hunter with the most overall votes will be our grand prize winner. The grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift card.
Photos can be submitted online in the contest, which is already underway at starherald.com/bigbucks. Keep coming back and submit photos from your hunting adventures until Jan. 8.
Entries must include the entrant’s name, address, email address and phone number, a photo title and caption, date and county in which the animal was taken and submit your photo. Remember that by submitting to the contest, you are giving the Star-Herald permission to re-print your photo. We’ll feature an entry from the Big Bucks contest each Monday on starherald.com and in Tuesday’s print edition, starting Oct. 21.
The public will select the winners in each category, during a voting period from Jan 9 to Jan. 15. The Star-Herald will announce the winners in an ad on Jan. 19. We’ll also highlight the winners in a follow up article.
