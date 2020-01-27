Big Bucks Contest winners get their prizes

Cabela’s Events Coordinator Janet Lienemann presents gift cards to Zane Keller, left, of Mitchell and Kyler Lusche, right, of Kimball for the prizes they won in the Star-Herald’s Big Bucks Contests sponsored by Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s. Keller won the voting in the firearm category and Lusche won the archery category and the overall voting for the grand prize.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

