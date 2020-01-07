Kyler Lusche, of Kimball, got his first buck during archery season in October 2019.
For those who enjoy hunting, the Star-Herald is looking for your entries in its Big Bucks Photo Contest. The contest has been a popular with a record number of entries, with three categories: archery, firearm and muzzleloader. Time is running out. The contest ends on Jan. 8, so make sure you get your entries in on time. Make sure you upload your entry to the correct category.
PHOTOS: Big Bucks Contest 2019
Submit your photo and you could even grab yourself some extra hunting gear. Each category winner will be determined by public voting and win a gift card to Cabela’s/Bass Pro.
The hunter with the most overall votes will be our grand prize winner. The grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift card.
Photos can be submitted online in the contest, underway at starherald.com/bigbucks.
Entries must include the entrant’s name, address, email address and phone number, a photo title and caption, date and county in which the animal was taken and submit your photo. Remember that by submitting to the contest, you are giving the Star-Herald permission to re-print your photo.
The public will select the winners in each category, during a voting period from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15. The Star-Herald will announce the winners in an ad on Jan. 19. We’ll also highlight the winners in a follow up article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.