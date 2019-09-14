Big first half powers Pueblo past Eagles

CHADRON — For the second week in a row, the Chadron State College football team failed to score in the first half, and this time could not recover in the second half as nationally-ranked Colorado State-Pueblo rolled to a 42-21 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference victory Saturday night in Chadron.
The previous week, the Eagles caught fire in the second half to overcome a 17-0 halftime deficit and defeated Black Hills State 42-31.
While Chadron State connected on a 33-yard pass from quarterback Dalton Holst to inside receiver Cole Thurness early in the game, things didn’t go well most of the remainder of the opening half.
In particular, the punting game was a problem. Four punts in the first 18 minutes netted just 20 yards as the snap from center was dropped or bobbled a couple of time and another was shanked.
The punting miscues helped the ThunderWolves begin drives in their own territory four times in the first half while opening a 29-0 intermission lead. Senior tailback Austin Micci scored the first two touchdowns on runs of four and 19 yards. Pueblo also kicked a 32-yard field goal and got a five-yard TD run from Marcus Lindsay and scored on a five-yard pass play from quarterback Jordan Kitna to Max Fine in the first half.
Chadron State forced a Pueblo fumble on the kickoff return to open the second half, and scored on a nine-yard pass from Holst to outside receiver Tevon Wright six plays later.
The Wolves responded with an 81-yard drive that D.J. Penick capped with a 10-yard scoring dash. Penick also scored on a two-yard run with 31 second left to play to complete a 78-yard drive
The Eagles used long plays to score two fourth quarter TDs. Holst hit a wide open Jackson Dickerson on a 54-yard pass with five minutes remaining and Priest Jennings broke loose on a 56-yard jaunt with just 17 seconds remaining.
The Eagles out-yarded the visitors 449 to 421 yards. Pueblo finished with 295 yards on the ground with Micci gaining 98 yards on nine carries and Penick 90 on 19. Kitna completed 11 of 17 passes for 126 yards and also ran for 58 yards.
Holst competed 21 of 44 passes for 293 yards, but was just six of 22 for 81 yards in the first half. Thanks to his 56-yard scoring dash, Jennings led the Eagles with nine carries for 78 yards.
Chadron State coach Jay Long said the Eagles’ early mistakes were costly, but noted that Pueblo definitely looks like a top 10 team.
“This was a tough loss for us because we put a lot of effort into it,” Long said. “But there’s a lot of season left and we’ll have to bounce back and fix the things that were costly tonight.”
