ALLIANCE — The Alliance First National Spartans used five runs in the bottom of the fourth to earn the win over Gering PVC on Tuesday, July 7.
Gering got on the board first in the second inning. Blake Greene hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Riley Hoke.
Trailing 1-0 going into the bottom of the second, Alliance’s Trevor DuBray grounded out and Jakob Callan stuck out to lead off the inning. Jack Baker hit a single and advanced to second on a stolen base. EJ Gomez drove in Baker to tie the game at 1-1.
Chase King, who came in as a courtesy runner for Gomez, scored on a Kirk Sanders single to give Alliance the 2-1 lead.
A JJ Garza single drove in Sanders to put the Spartans up 3-1.
Gering PVC tied up the game in the top of the third. With Riley Schanaman on third and Jack Franklin on second base, Riley Hoke connected for a double that drove in both baserunners to knot the game at 3-3.
Alliance broke the tie in the bottom of the third when Caseson Clark scored on an error to give Alliance the 4-3 lead.
The Alliance First National Spartans would cruise the rest of the way.
In the fourth inning, Baker and King scored on a Sanders’ single to increase the lead to 6-3 for Alliance. Brantz Halouska ripped a double to center field scoring Sanders for the 7-3 lead.
With two outs, DuBay came through with a single to drive in Clarke, giving the Spartans the 8-3 lead. Chance Crowe gave Alliance the 9-3 lead on a grounder by Callan to close out the inning.
Alliance added two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth to seal the win. King and Sanders both scored on a Garza double to centerfield.
PVC 0 1 2 0 0 — 3
ALL 0 3 1 5 2 — 11
