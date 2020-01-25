Big runs help Scottsbluff girls move past Gering 60-36

Two big first-half runs helped key the Scottsbluff girls basketball team to a 60-36 win over Gering Saturday night at Scottsbluff High School.
The win was the Bearcat’s 10th of the season and third win over Gering this season.
The contest, however, was closer than the final score. Scottsbluff coach David Bollish said Gering came into the contest on fire.
“I am not sure we started slow, I think Gering started hot. I think they made their first four shots,” Bollish said. “Hats off to them for coming out and rising to the moment. We did a nice job of making a couple of changes and just staying the course and understanding it is a long game and give it some time. We did a nice job of executing and making a couple shots, got right back in it and then we were able to finish it out.”
Gering jumped on Scottsbluff early, bragging an 11-2 lead behind 3-pointers by Taylor Philbrick, Kiarra Aguallo, and Macey Boggs.
Gering coach Steve Land said they opened the game well.
“We practiced against that 1-2-2 a couple days this week and we got excellent ball movement, swung the ball really well, and had a lot of open looks. We hit some good shots early on,” he said. “It was where we started losing girls on defensive transition on the biggest part of their run. Payton Burda comes into the game and knocks down a couple threes and we didn’t have her defended.”
After Gering was up 11-2, the Bearcats put together a 11-0 run to close out the first quarter leading 13-11. The run was highlighted by six points from Brady Laucomer and 3-point buckets by Aubry Krentz and Yara Garcia.
Gering retook the lead 14-13 to start the second on a Philbrick trey. Scottsbluff would come right back with a 12-0 run that saw freshman Payton Burda bury back-to-back 3-pointers followed by another trey by Krentz to grab a 25-14 lead.
It was a 3-point shooting the rest of the second as Burda and Krentz canned treys for Scottsbluff while Sydnee Winkler had a trey for Gering. Scottsbluff held a 38-20 lead at halftime.
Laucomer was a big cog in the first half for the Bearcats, scoring 12 of her game-high 16 points.
Bollish said it was nice to see Laucomer come through like she did.
“We were expecting that out of Brady and driving it home for her, pushing her hard in practice,” Bollish said. “It was good to see her step through and do that. She is a super coachable kid. She has been encouraged by her teammates. She has been going through some sophomore growing pains, but super happy for her and excited of how she played.”
Bollish said those two runs in the first half were critical in bringing Scottsbluff back.
“Basketball is always a game of runs and we were able to get a couple,” he said. “We then were able to keep our defense tight throughout the game to prevent their runs.”
The second half was evenly played, more-or-less. Scottsbluff won the third quarter 15-14 to hold a 53-32 lead. Gering cut the lead to 47-32 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Boggs and Winkler. Scottsbluff answered back with a 6-0 run to close the quarter on two buckets by Mariyah Avila and one from Garcia.
The fourth quarter was low scoring with Scottsbluff winning the quarter 7-4. Senior Taylen Holten closed out the contest with back-to-back buckets for the win.
Laucomer led all scorers with 16 points for the Bearcats. Scottsbluff also received 13 points each from Krentz and Garcia, followed by nine from Burda.
Winkler led Gering with nine points. Winkler also had 27 points in a 68-64 win for Gering in the junior varsity contest where she buried four treys.
Philbrick followed Winkler with eight points while Boggs tallied six.
Scottsbluff will have a pair of contests next weekend when they face Rapid City Central at home on Friday before traveling to Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.
Bollish said they are going to do a little shooting and get rest and relaxation in preparation for Central and Stevens.
“We have Rapid City Central and we played them at the Gillette tournament and won [53-43],” Bollish said. “They are much improved, and they will be ready for us. He is a veteran coach and we are getting pretty familiar with each other, so we have to get ready for them. We then have to play Rapid City Stevens, who is No. 1 in South Dakota for double A.”
Gering will have three games next week. The Bulldogs will travel to Torrington, Wyoming, on Tuesday before hosting Bayard on Thursday and then Alliance on Friday.
Junior Varsity Game
Gering 23 13 13 19 – 68
Scottsbluff 18 15 11 20 – 64
GERING
Kayle Morris 16, Madison Seiler 9, Brylee Dean 3, Carleigh Pszanka 9, Nickie Todd 5, Sydnee Winkler 27.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Izzy Wright 11, Cali Wright 7, Anna Kelley 20, Jamisyn Howard 6, Payton Burda 6, Brady Laucomer 15.
Varsity Game
Gering 11 9 14 4 – 36
Scottsbluff 13 25 15 7 – 60
GERING
Macey Boggs 6, Kiara Aguallo 4, Cloey Fries 3, Taylor Philbrick 8, Carleigh Pszanka 5, Nicikie Todd 1, Sydnee Winkler 9.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 4, Taylen Holten 2, Yara Garcia 13, Emma Herman 1, Aubry Krentz 13, Payton Burda 9, Brady Laucomer 16.
