Big Sticks edge Pioneers to capture Expedition League title

The Badlands Big Sticks celebrated their first Expedition League championship after holding off the Western Nebraska Pioneers 6-5 in the deciding game of the title series on Sunday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.
Badlands, which finished the season with a record of 48-20, led from start to finish after building a 5-0 lead through five and a half innings. The Pioneers made things interesting by scoring two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings before threatening again in their final at bat in the ninth.
Cole Gambill scored on Colin Ludwig’s single to pull the Pioneers within 6-5 with just one out. However, the Badlands defense turned a game-ending double play to claim the title. Cort Dietrich earned the save for the winner pitcher Malik Barrington.
Olson, Gambill and Alonso Bibiano all finished the game with two hits each for the Pioneers, who concluded the campaign with a final record of 49-16.
After Western Nebraska won the opening game of the title series on Friday, Badlands bounced back to win the final two games.
The teams were playing in the championship series for the second straight year.
This story will be updated with reaction.
Big Sticks (48-20) 102 200 100 — 6 7 4
Pioneers (49-16) 000 002 201 — 5 8 1
WP — Malik Barrington. LP — Landon Odom. S — Cort Dietrich.
HR — Big Sticks (Nathan Sanders). 2B — Big Sticks (M. Fuhrman, C. VanCleave). Pioneers (Cole Gambill).