Riding a 10-game win streak coming into Thursday, the Badlands Big Sticks were able to edge the Western Nebraska Pioneers 5-4 at Oregon Trail Park Stadium, in a clash of the Expedition League’s top two teams.
Now at 43-17 with an 11-game streak, Badlands used a pair of 2-run innings to bounce back from an early 4-1 deficit. The setback snaps a four-game streak for the Pioneers and pushes their record down to 44-14.
The favorites to reach the Expedition League championship series next week will be back in action on Friday, with first pitch scheduled at the regular time of 6:35 p.m.
In their first home game in a week, the Pioneers were off to a quick start, taking a 2-1 lead after two innings before Jake Gitter and Alonso Bibiano led off the fourth inning with a double and a single, respectively. Jordan Rathbone ripped a double into left to clear the basepaths and give the Pioneers a 4-1 lead.
But the Lewis division’s top team didn’t let the early lead slow them down.
In the fifth, Michael Fuhrman hit a 2-run double that scored Kaimana Souza Paaluhi and Nathan Sanders to cut the lead to 4-3.
Badlands took control in the sixth inning. Braydon Olson teed up a RBI double and Nathan Sanders drove in Garett Dupuis on a hard-hit single.
Badlands’ starter Michael Reddick looked strong, pitching five innings and striking out nine, but allowed four runs on four hits. After taking the lead, Badlands turned to relief pitcher Joseph Harris. Harris kept the usually potent Pioneer offense at bay, holding the home team to just one hit over three innings while striking out two. In the ninth, Cort Dietrich slammed the door, sitting the Pioneers down in order with a pop out, a groundout and a strikeout.
Ty Bothwell started on the mound for Western Nebraska, lasting three innings while only allowing one unearned run on three hits with three strikeouts. Isaac Vargas, who was charged with the loss, allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits in three innings. Landon Odom pitched the final three, holding the Big Sticks to just one hit with two strikeouts.
Jordan Rathbone and Chance Medina led the Pioneers at the plate, each driving in two runs on one hit. Alonso Bibiano and Jake Gitter both scored two runs each.
Big Sticks 010 022 000 — 5 8 1
Pioneers 020 200 000 — 4 5 4
WP — Joseph Harris. LP — Isaac Vargas. SP — Cort Dietrich.
2B — Big Sticks (Michael Fuhrman, Brayden Olson). Pioneers (Jake Gitter, Jordan Rathbone).