Huskers fall to Indiana for third loss in four games

The Huskers let Indiana pull away in the second half and suffered a 38-31 loss Saturday in Memorial Stadium. This was their third loss in the last four games.
Nebraska led by five at halftime, then the two teams were tied at 24-24 late in the third quarter after a Barret Pickering field goal. But the Hoosiers responded with 14 unanswered points to take the lead.
NU cut the deficit in half with a little more than 10 minutes to play thanks to a 4-yard touchdown run by Wan'Dale Robinson. Then a defensive stop gave NU the ball at its 7-yard line with a chance to tie it.
That drive led by Noah Vedral — who reentered the game after leaving with an injury in the first half — ended in a turnover on downs, and the Huskers didn't get the ball again.
Nebraska (4-4, 2-3) returns to action next week at Purdue (2-6, 1-4).
