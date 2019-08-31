Huskers score three non-offensive touchdowns in season-opening win over South Alabama

Though the Nebraska offense didn't live up to its own standards, the defense and special teams bailed out the Huskers in a 35-21 season-opening victory against South Alabama on Saturday in Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska scored three non-offensive touchdowns for the first time in 14 years. All three came in the second half: a 38-yard pick six by Eric Lee, a 76-yard punt return score by JD Spielman and a fumble recovery in the end zone by Alex Davis.
The defense created five takeaways Saturday with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. That helped overcome some offensive struggles as the Huskers gave the ball away three times on an interception, fumble and muffed punt.
Adrian Martinez completed 13 of 22 passes for 178 yards with no touchdowns and a pick. Dedrick Mills — who had both of NU's offensive touchdowns — led the team in rushing with 44 yards. Jack Stoll was the leading receiver with 66 yards on three receptions.
Nebraska returns to action next week at Colorado.