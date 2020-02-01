Blake Lofink, Kolten McMackin lead Morrill boys past Sioux County 64-35

MORRILL — Blake Lofink and Kolten McMackin combined for 36 points in leading the Morrill Lions to a 64-35 win over Sioux County Saturday, Feb. 1.
The win snapped a 3-game losing skid for the Lions as they prepare for the Western Trails Conference tournament next Thursday when they travel to Hemingford for a first-round contest.
Morrill head coach Terry Lofink said his team has been battling sickness all week and it was nice to see his team come together after two disheartening losses to Lingle-Ft. Laramie and Crawford.
“In all my years of coaching, I don’t know if I had witnessed a week where I had it this week,” Coach Lofink said. “We did some stuff before the game like practice-type stuff because that is the first time we practiced all week. It has been a long, long week as far as sickness. It has been a trying week for our guys. It has been a tough week in terms of wins and losses. We came out against Lingle on Tuesday and didn’t play well and shoot well and lost the game. Last night [Friday] we went up to Crawford and it was the same thing. It was nice to see us make some shots today and kind of see us get back into our game. Our rhythm and movement was much better today. Hopefully these guys start getting well and we have a big week with the WTC coming up.”
Saturday, Morrill started the contest slow, falling behind Sioux County 9-2 before closing out the first quarter on a 11-3 run to lead 13-12 after one period.
Morrill pushed the lead to 18-12, scoring the first five points of the second quarter. Sioux County came back on a 3-poiner by Tristan Hunter to make it 18-17. Morrill came back to outscore the Warriors 9-4 the rest of the way to lead 27-21 at halftime.
The third quarter was where Morrill opened the contest up, outscoring Sioux County 22-7 to take a 49-28 lead into the fourth. The third saw Kolten McMackin start the eight minutes with a trey and then McMackin, Isaiah Guerue, and Blake Lofink all hit treys to end the third period.
The fourth period saw the Lions outscore Sioux County 15-7 with McMackin nailing another two treys.
Coach Lofink said he was pleased to see the shooting touch come back to the team as well as the play of other players.
“We haven’t been doing that [making shots] the last two games,” he said. “I am not going to make excuses in the fact that we aren’t making shots because we are sick. When you are sick, you don’t have legs and energy. It was nice to get out and go today. We had a couple guys struggle shooting it. Blake and Tanner always draw everyone’s best and it was nice to see Kolton McMackin get going to today and make some shots. I thought Michael Johnson did a great job in the game getting some offensive rebounds. Isaiah Guerue played well today. It was nice to see other guys step up and help us out today.”
McMackin and Blake Lofink led the Lions with 18 points each followed by Tanner Whetham chip in 14.
Sioux County was led by Hunter with 12 points while Tucker Monroe finished with eight.
Next Thursday, Morrill will begin the WTC tourney when they travel to Hemingford for a first-round game. Lofink said they will be ready with hopes of sending his team to the semifinals at Western Nebraska Community College Friday and Saturday, something that the Morrill boy’s haven’t done in a long time.
“We have WTC on Thursday and we go to Hemingford and they beat us a week ago from [Saturday],” he said. “We will have to play well. They are well coached and they play extremely hard and physical. It is a little different from what we see. We see a lot of zone and we will have to get ourselves geared up to face a man-to-man team. We will have to do a good job of preparing this week and hopefully we can get a win. It has been a long time since Morrill has been at Cougar Palace of the weekend of the WTC. That is our goal.”
Sioux County (9-8) 12 9 7 7 – 35
Morrill (12-5) 13 14 22 15 – 64
SIOUX COUNTY
Tucker Monroe 8, Michael Comstock 6, Tommy Watson 7, Tristan Hunter 12, Sam Skavdahl 2.
MORRILL
Caden Lewis 2, Blake Lofink 18, Kolten McMackin 18, Michael Johnson 6, Tanner Whetham 14, Isaiah Guerue 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.