MORRILL — At 15-8, the Morrill boys basketball team is seeing more success than the program has seen in years.
A big part of that turnaround has been the play of the dynamic duo of Blake Lofink and Tanner Whetham.
Lofink said the turnaround really began last year.
“Last year, we had a winning season, but it had been like 20 years since we had a winning season. That helped coming into this year, we knew were going to have a good season,” Lofink said.
Whetham said he has seen that success bleed into other areas of the school as well.
“I think, even last year, since basketball season, the success we had carried over into other sports like track and golf. In football, we made the playoffs for the first time in (a long time). Our competitive spirit has carried over into other sports, not just basketball,” Whetham said.
Lofink moved to Morrill for his sophomor year, when his father Terry Lofink took over as the boys basketball coach. Blake Lofink said he didn’t know what to expect going in.
“When I first moved here, I never heard of Morrill. For me, it was frustrating to see people dis us, but now that we’re starting to win people are starting to recognize us,” he said.
Blake Lofink said it was nice to see when teams started to realize they weren’t just going to push Morrill around.
“Our sophomore year, everybody overlooked us. It was like, ‘It’s just Morrill. It won’t be a challenge.’ Last year, our junior year, we started to get better. I don’t want to say teams overlooked us, but some probably did. Teams knew it was going to be a dogfight. Now, this year, I’m sure teams don’t really want to play us because we try to out-hustle and out-play you every night,” Blake Lofink said.
Whetham said the team’s playing style also makes it tough on other teams.
“I don’t think teams like playing us because we play a grind it out kind of game,” he said. “There’s not a lot of scoring. It is a lot of long possessions and they’re tired of getting screened. I think they don’t want to play us because it’s a grind the whole entire game. It’s 32 minutes of basketball.”
For the season, Lofink is averaging 14.7 points per game, and Whetham has contributed 14 points per contest.
Lofink, who is equally great on the defensive end, also averages 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Whetham is also a beast on the glass, averaging 9 rebounds per game. Whetham averages 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks.
Whetham reached a milestone in his career against Gordon-Rushville on Saturday, Feb. 15. He scored his 1,000th career point, which surprised him. Whetham said he didn’t know he was even close to reaching that milestone.
Whetham said he owes a lot of the team’s success to the weightlifting program at the school, which was installed by football coach Adam Jantzi, Whetham said. Jantzi was recognized at the beginning of the school year for the excellence of the school’s weightlifting program.
“For all four years of high school, made us lift weights pretty hard. He makes us work hard for it. It’s definitely starting to show in all of our sports. It’s making us bigger, stronger, faster,” Whetham said.
Best friends off the court, Blake Lofink and Whetham said the success has been great because they get to experience it together. Both said that spills over onto the court because they know each other so well and know how to read what the other person is going to do.
Terry Lofink said he will miss having them on his team next year.
“Those guys have really been tremendous leaders in our school and community. Morrill isn’t an easy place, especially with our lack of success for years. They’ve been our cornerstone for four years. These young guys will have some big shoes to fill,” he said. “Blake is as good a player as there is and Tanner is such a hard worker and great kid. he works hard. They mean a lot to our community. It’s been a joy coaching them.”
Blake Lofink and Whetham hope that their success will trickle down to the youth and help fill their shoes next year and beyond.
“Morrill struggled for a long time, Now that we’re starting to win. I want to see the younger kids to get that feeling when they’re juniors and seniors,” Blake Lofink said.
Whetham said it is important to him, having grown up around Morrill, to build something for the future.
“I would like to instill a competitive attitude in all of our younger kids, especially since most of the kids behind us are siblings or we know them. We always help them in open gym. It would be nice to instill that competitive spirit in these young kids, so Morrill can continue to be competitive in all sports,” he said.
Morrill will try to extend its season as they take on Kimball in the C2-12 Subdistrict Tournament at Gering High School on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
