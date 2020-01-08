Soccer is coming to Bluffs Middle School beginning in spring 2020.
The Scottsbluff Board of Education accepted a proposal to add a soccer program at Bluffs Middle School
Jason Blanco, BMS activities director, said he and Scottsbluff High School coaches Nate Rock and Chad Larson are excited to start the program.
“It’s going to be a good opportunity for a lot of kids in the area,” Blanco said.
The program will have a four-week season. Right now, the plan is for the team to play two games against Gering, which has a similar proposal to be presented in front of their school board.
Rock and Larson took the proposal to Blanco because there has been a lot of interest from players and parents in putting a program in place, Blanco said.
“Nate and Chad came to me and (Scottsbluff activities director) Dave Hoxworth and said there is definitely interest and a push for middle school soccer,” Blanco said.
Forty to 50 youth showed interested in getting the program going. Blanco said he has heard there is similar interest for a program in Gering.
If Gering’s proposal is not approved, Blanco said BMS will likely still go through with its season. BMS will just run it as an intramural season.
Blanco said the purpose of the program is to be a feeder program for the high school. Right now, there is about a two-year gap between the age limit for youth soccer programs and high school soccer.
“(The BMS program) bridges that gap between club soccer and high school,” Blanco said. “(The program is also about) getting more kids exposed to soccer.”
Blanco said more games may be added to the schedule in the future if more school districts adopt middle school soccer programs.
“Our idea was to start small and keep it small until need arose,” he said.
