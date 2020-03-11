LINCOLN — The NSAA Boys Basketball Championships will be played this week, but only immediate family members will be allowed to attend the games, the NSAA announced on Wednesday, March 11.
The NSAA was contemplating canceling the tournament altogether due to coronavirus concerns.
Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion said the atmosphere at the tournament won't be the same without spectators.
"I feel sorry for the fans," Gullion said. "It's unfortunate for everybody. It's unfortunate for the players not getting to play in front of a big crowd."
Gullion said he feels like the NSAA made a snap decision without thinking about all who it would affect.
"It looks like there's been a lot of blow back (from fans)," he said. "It seems like it was a knee-jerk reaction. It's just unfortunate because there are so many people who are casual fans who like to go to the state tournament."
As of right now, there has been no decision made on whether media will be allowed at the event.
Stay with starherald.com for more on this story.
