Bridgeport boys sprint past Bayard 81-40 in Western Trails Conference Tournament

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport boys basketball team exploded for 26 first quarter points en route to an 81-40 win over Bayard in the first round of the Western Trails Conference Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Bridgeport kept their foot on the gas in the second quarter taking a 45-25 lead into locker room at halftime.
Bridgeport head coach Nick Broz said his team has been working on playing at a quick pace.
“This year we implemented a lot of tempo and pace. We’ve been working toward that with our junior high and JV with this group coming up. This continues to get better and better each day. This is a great group of kids who love the game of basketball, and are really connected to one another,” he said.
Broz said playing an uptempo offense keeps defenses on their heels.
“We’re not a track fast group, but on a basketball court we can really sprint the court,” he said. “Anytime you can put on that kind of pressure in transition, teams have to get back and play defense like that, it gives defenses fits. Our ability to run and pass at a very high rate really makes our offense flow.”
The Bulldogs slowed a bit in the third scoring 13 points, but only giving up four on the defensive end.
Bridgeport closed out the game outscoring Bayard 23-11 in the final frame.
Another big factor for the Bulldogs was their high-pressure defense leading to some quick buckets.
“We have four or five different presses within our system. One leads to another. We want to push the ball even if we don’t get turnovers. Obviously, we’re going to try to create opportunities with our defense,” Broz said.
Even with playing an uptempo game, Broz said his team makes a high volume of passes to find the open man.
“I believe in an inside-out game,” he said. “It creates a better energy in the game. We really stress ball movement and body movement, getting the ball into the paint one way or the other. Our kids have really bought into the program. All the credit to them.”
Bridgeport will face Kimball in the second round of the tournament at WNCC’s Cougar Palace at 6:30 p.m.
“We’ve played them already once this year. We faced them about three weeks ago at their place. It was the kind of game where we had an early lead. They a very senior-laden group. They got a lot of experience. Their kids gave us fits. They found a way to get us by two points,” Broz said. In other Western Trails Conference Tournament action, Morrill topped Hemingford 58-41 to advance to the second round.
Both teams battled evenly in the first half. Morrill went into the half with just a four point lead at 27-23.
The Lions’ offense exploded in the third, scoring 20 points to 14 for the Bobcats.
Tanner Whetham scored 27 and Blake Lofink added 21 in the win.
Morrill faces Mitchell, who had a first-round bye at 5 p.m. at Cougar Palace.
Bridgeport 26 19 13 23 — 81
Bayard 14 11 4 11 — 40
Bridgeport
Braxten Swires 9, Cole Faessler 11, David Argamosa 2, Braeden Stull 8, AJ Kenner 3, Brady Newkirk 7, Jake Wallesen 12, Bayler Sterkel 3, Cade Loomis 4, Luis Garza 19, Mason Nichols 3.
Bayard
Jack Kildow 5, Ryan Liakos 3, Daemon Avilez 11, Ben Sauer 6, Quintin Hassel 6,Garet Hopkins 9.
Morrill 13 14 20 11 — 58
Hemingford 9 14 9 7 — 41
Morrill
Caden Lewis 2, Blake Lofink 21, Kolten McMackin 6, Michael Johnson 2, Tanner Whetham 27.
Hemingford
D Turek 15, B Turek 8, Rozmiarek 2, Plog 3, Payne 2, Meyring 3, K Wyland 8.
Kimball 6 12 17 12 — 47
Gordon-Rushville 4 4 13 9 — 30
