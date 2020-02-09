Bridgeport claims second straight Western Trails Conference title

The Bridgeport boys used a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to topple top-seeded Mitchell 65-56 to claim back-to-back WTC titles Saturday evening at Western Nebraska Community College.
Bridgeport head coach Nick Broz said this was a good win for his squad.
“We have a lot of connection with these guys and we put in a ton of work. We are not going to go away easy. That is a very talented, tough-minded group over there that are well coached. They had our full attention,” Broz said. “We were just able to find a couple winning plays there and finish the game with some free throws. But the connection with our team is above and beyond anything else and I am just so proud of these guys.”
Broz said he couldn’t be prouder of this group.
“I am very proud of the group. We have a very tough-minded group of kids,” Broz said. “They love the game of basketball. They really enjoy being around each other and we just make it as fun as possible and enjoy these moments. These things are special to do it on this court with the history that is on this place, I couldn’t ask for anything more. Now, we just move onto the next phase of the season and try to get better as we wind down and go to sub-districts.”
Mitchell held a 21-19 lead at halftime and the Tigers led 39-34 in the third after a trey by Francisco Barrios. Bridgeport’s Luis Garza hit a bucket late to give Mitchell a 39-26 lead after three.
The fourth quarter saw Mitchell push the lead to 44-36. That was when the Bridgeport defense heated up as well as the offense. The Bulldogs went on a 17-0 run to take a 53-44 lead behind the shooting of Braxten Swires, who had 10 of his game-high 22 points.
Broz said he wasn’t aware of the 17-0 lead but that was the turning point in the game.
“We were down by eight at one point in the fourth quarter and I don’t know what the reason was but the ball started to go into the hoop,” he said. “All night I thought we did a pretty good job in half-court defense and I knew if we just didn’t turn it over and got our defense set, we could put together some scoring runs. I didn’t realize it was 17 -0, but that is what happens when you can guard really good and offensively just execute, function, and operate.”
After Bridgeport took the 53-44 lead, Barrios made one of two free throws to stop the run. The Tigers cut the lead to five, 56-51 and later 60-54 on a Blake Thyne 3-pointer, but Bridgeport got rebounds and played strong defense down the stretch, converting 5 of 6 free throws in the final 32 seconds to get the win.
Bridgeport was led by Swires and Garza who combined for 42 points. Swires had 22 for the game while Garza had 20. Jake Wallesen also chipped in 11 points for the Bulldogs while Cole Faessler had seven.
Mitchell had four players finish in double figures. Blake Thyne led the Tigers with 15 points followed by his brother Austin with 12. Keaton Reichert chipped in 11 points while Barrios had 10.
The third place game saw Morrill overcome a 13-8 first quarter deficit to outscore Kimball 16-5 in the second quarter to hold a 24-18 halftime lead. The Lions went on to capture third in the WTC tourney with a 37-34 win.
Morrill was led in scoring by Tanner Whetham with 17 points followed by Blake Lofink with 11.
Kimball was led by Brayden Tyan with 15 points.
Third Place Game
Kimball 13 5 8 8 – 34
Morrill 8 16 5 8 – 37
KIMBALL
Austin Lulf 2, Jacob Withrow 5, Brendan Walker 5, Samuel Cajero 5, Brayden Tyan 15, Beau Hanks 2.
MORRILL
Caden Lewis 2, Blake Lofink 11, Kolten McMackin 5, Michael Johnson 1, Tanner Whetham 17, Isaiah Guerue 1.
Championship
Bridgeport 8 11 17 29 – 65
Mitchell 11 10 18 17 – 56
BRIDGEPORT
Braxton Swires 22, Cole Faessler 7, Braeden Stull 2, Jake Wallesen 11, Luis Garza 20.
MITCHELL
Keaton Reichert 11, Francisco Barrios 10, Austin Thyne 12, Jaron Anderson 2, Rylan Aguallo 2, Blake Thyne 15, Jonathan Pieper 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.