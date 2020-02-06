Bridgeport claims Western Trails Conference/SPVA team title

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport wrestling team had six wrestlers take first place in their weight division as they ran away with the team title at the Western Trails Conference/SPVA Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Casey Benavides at 113, Chance Cooper at 120, Trevor Widener at 145, Steven Menke at 152, Josh Warren at 170 and Colt Rodgers at 285 all claimed individual titles for the Bulldogs to propel them to 153 team points, while second place Mitchell scored 119.
Bridgeport coach Zach Malcolm said his team is peaking at just the right time.
“I expected our kids to come out and wrestle really hard. We’re working our way toward the district tournament. We’re focusing and working on sharpening our sword, for a lack of a better term, in getting ready to go and compete at our highest level at the district meet. This is just one of those stops along the way. The kids were well prepared and wrestled real well,” he said.
Malcolm said the tournament will help his team get ready for the district meet next week in Hershey.
“We wrestled a lot of tough matches and had a lot of tough competition today. We saw a lot of district opponents that we hadn’t seen, so that helps us going into districts. So we know who we’re going to see and who we’re going to have to wrestle against, and what they’re going to be like,” he said. “That always helps having an idea moving forward. It gives us a game plan moving forward, getting us ready to wrestle those kids next week.”
Mitchell’s first place finishers were TC Hughson at 106, Kadin Perez at 138 and Nicholas Coley at 195
Team Scores
1, Bridgeport, 153.0; 2, Mitchell, 119.0; 3, Gordon/Rushville, 107.0; 4, Hemingford, 95.5; 5, Hershey, 84.0; 6, Sutherland, 65.0; 7, Bayard, 48.0; 7, Perkins County, 48.0; 9, Kimball, 47; 10, North Platte St. Pats 34; 11, Chase County, 30; 12 Morrill. 28.
106 — 1, Thomas (TC) Hughson, Mitchell; 2, Matthew Johnson, Kimball; 3, Wyatt Sachtjen, Hershey
113 — 1, Casey Benavides, Bridgeport; 2, Gage Musser, Hershey; 3, Traiton Starr, Gordon/Rushville; 4, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport
120 — 1, Chance Cooper, Bridgeport; 2, Gabe Kohel, Morrill; 3, Carsen Wilson, Hershey; 4, Coy Fleming, Bridgeport
126 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland; 2, Hadley Markowski, Mitchell; 3, William Costello, Gordon/Rushville; 4, Keltin Vanarsdall, Hershey
132 — 1, Carter Buchheit, Hemingford; 2, Jon Peterka, Sutherland; 3, Damien Bell, Bridgeport; 4, Hunter Kildow, Bayard; 5, 138 — 1, Kadin Perez, Mitchell; Jace Freeseman, Gordon/Rushville; 3, Luke Honstein, Hemingford; 4, Beau Lake, Bayard; 5, Colton Pouk, Perkins Co; 6, Trey Schindler, Kimball
145 — 1, Trevor Widener, Bridgeport; 2, Jake Chasek, Mitchell; 3, Hunter Cook, Hershey; 4, Joseph Burris, Kimball; 5, Keagan Hitchcock, Hemingford; 6, Bryder Hickey, Perkins Co
152 — 1, Steven Menke, Bridgeport; 2, Christian Leonard, Bayard; 3, Tegan Snyder, Gordon/Rushville; 4, Dawson Mollender,
160 — 1, Tyler Coleman, Hemingford; Conner Halverson, Gordon/Rushville; 3, Caden Knutson, Mitchell; 4, Jeremiah Seamann, Hershey
170 — 1, Josh Warren, Bridgeport; 2, Talan McGill, North Platte St Pats; 3, Trendon Starr, Gordon/Rushville; 4, Alex Neefe, Hemingford
182 — 1, Trevor Peterson, Chase Co; 2, Gavin White, Sutherland; 3, Justin Schroll, North Platte St Pats; 4, Bryce Seier, Morrill
195 — 1, Nicholas Coley, Mitchell; 2, Jake Sellman, Hemingford; 3, Eric Halsted, Hershey; 4, Landon Nichols, North Platte St 220 — 1, Brandon Knoles, Perkins Co; 2, Nathan Coley, Mitchell; 3, Tanner Hirsch, Bayard; 4, Devon McCreery, Hershey
285 — 1, Colt Rodgers, Bridgeport; 2, Stephen Bateman, Kimball; 3, Riley Snyder, Gordon/Rushville; 4, Ashton Meyer, Perkins
