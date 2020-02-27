Bridgeport edges Kimball 45-43 in overtime

The Bridgeport boys’ basketball team captured the C2-12 sub-district title over Kimball in a thrilling 45-43 overtime battle on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Bridgeport’s Luiz Garza, who scored 16 points including the Bulldogs’ four points in the overtime period, hit the go-ahead jumper with 2.6 seconds left in overtime for the game winner.
Bridgeport coach Nick Broz said his team got it done when it needed to.
“We found a way to win. It is a conference team and a rivalry. Give them all the credit they came ready to play and brought a great game plan and it was a battle to the end,” Broz said.
Bridgeport survived the upset attempt from Kimball and now gets to play in the district finals next week.
“It is survive and advance. It is that time of the season and we are almost to March and now we get one chance to play for the right to go to state for the second year in a row,” Broz said. “So, we are really excited and really grateful for the opportunity to play the game of basketball and be with each other and be a basketball family.
Kimball coach Mo Hanks said it was a great game between two teams that wanted it. His team just didn’t shoot well, but he can’t fault the effort, especially in a game that had two rivals from the WTC and SPVA playing each other for the right to move on to the district finals, he said.
“We didn’t play as well as we have the last three, but we played well. We played awesome defense. We had a couple breakdowns here and there, but for the most part we played good defense. We had a great first quarter and a not-so-good second quarter. Then it was a good game in the second half. If you are going to lose in your last game, I would rather lose a game like that.
“It was a good high school basketball game. We came in with an 11-11 record and we split games with them. I expected a good game and that is what we got tonight.”
Kimball controlled the first quarter, racing to a 10-2 lead and led 18-4 on a trey by Brendan Walker. Bridgeport sliced the lead to 13-8, but Austin Lulf nailed a trey and Thomas Muldoon hit a bucket to give the Longhorns an 18-8 lead after one.
The second quarter belonged to Bridgeport. The Bulldogs opened the quarter on a 9-0 run, taking a 19-18 lead on a bucket by Brady Newkirk with 2:25 to play. Kimball came back with five straight points for a 23-19 lead before Bridgeport’s Braxten Swires hit a trey at the end of the second quarter as Kimball led 23-22 at halftime.
Broz said the second quarter was huge in his Bulldogs comeback.
“The second quarter was huge in just finding our composure,” he said. “It all started on the defensive end and rebounding the ball a lot better. Early one we didn’t do a good job of cleaning up possessions and then giving them second and third opportunities to allow them to score 18 points in the quarter. After that, defensively and rebounding we were a lot more solid.
The third quarter saw Kimball outscore Bridgeport 10-6 and led 33-28 lead after three quarters.
The fourth quarter was intense with Bridgeport outscoring Kimball 13-8. Kimball held a 35-31 lead after a bucket by Beau Hanks. Bridgeport came back with five straight, retaking the lead at 36-35 on a bucket by Braeden Stull. The lead see-sawed back and forth with Bridgeport holding a 40-39 lead with 2 minutes to play.
Neither team scored again until Jacob Wallesen hit a free throw with 19.5 seconds to play for a 41-39 lead. Kimball’s Thomas Muldoon was then fouled with 12.6 seconds and hit both free throws to tie the game.
Bridgeport had a couple of opportunities to win the game, but a 3-pointer fell short followed by an offensive tip-in that wouldn’t go to force overtime.
Kimball struck first in the overtime period on a bucket by Samuel Cajero with 3:16 to play. Bridgeport’s Garza tied the game at 43 with 1:12 to play. It stayed that way until Bridgeport’s Garza hit the five-footer with 2.6 seconds for the lead.
Broz said the plan was to get Garza the ball.
“Garza is one of the best players in the area and has come through for us time and time again,” he said. “We wanted to get him the ball and play through him and we were fortunate enough that he was able to knock down that one at the end.”
Bridgeport was led by Garza with 16 points followed by Swires with nine and Stull with six.
Kimball was led by Beau Hanks with 12 followed by seven each from Walker and Cajero.
Kimball 18 5 10 8 2 – 43
Bridgeport 8 14 6 13 4 – 45
BRIDGEPORT
Braxten Swires 9, Cole Faessler 3, Branden Stull 6, Brady Newkirk 4, Jacob Wallesen 2, Bayler Sterkel 3, Luis Garza 16, Mason Nichols 2.
KIMBALL
Austin Lulf 3, Thomas Muldoon 4, Jacob Withrow 5, Brenden Walker 7, Samuel Cajero 7, Brayden Tyan 5, Beau Hanks 12.
