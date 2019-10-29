It was a slugfest at Scottsbluff High School between the Bridgeport and Morrill volleyball teams.
Bridgeport, behind a 23 kill performance from 6-foot-2 freshman Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, captured the Class C2-12 sub-district title with a thrilling five-set win over Morrill 25-23, 20-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-11 to advance to Saturday’s district finals.
Sydney Nein, the Bridgeport setter that delivered the ball to Loomis-Goltl said the win feels good, especially how the team kept fighting.
“It feels really good. We played really hard and came back from a big deficit, so that was good,” the Bulldog setter who tallied 47 set assists, said. “I was just thinking one point at a time. We just have to get this one set and go on to the next.”
Bridgeport coach Jackie Rahmig said what makes her proud of this team is the fight they put on the court.
“We played really well at times and then we got in our heads a few times. We kept losing the momentum,” she said. “But, I am really proud of them for keeping to fight through the whole match.”
It was a battle from start to finish and neither team was out of any set. That is what Morrill coach Kyle Rice loved about his team’s fight as well as the fight by the Bridgeport team. He couldn’t have of asked for a more exciting and energy-packed title match.
“It was two teams playing to their absolute potential,” Rice said. “I can’t say anything negative about what the two teams brought to the floor and they battled it out. Both teams had huge levels of heart and it was tiny mistakes that could have went either way.”
What made the match exciting was no lead was safe, either.
“No lead was safe,” Rice said. “It was a matter of playing every single point to the end until the ball hitting the floor. We knew it was going to be that way. We knew with five sets it was going to be a battle to the end.”
Bridgeport took the lead in the first set with timely serving. Morrill led 9-8 before Ellie Cline served three points for a 12-10 lead. After Morrill closed the deficit to one at 16-15, Loomis-Goltl hammered home a kill and then Natalie Keenan-Vergil had three points for a 20-15 lead.
Bridgeport pushed the lead to 24-19, but with no lead safe, Morrill made a run behind three service points by Jaiden Steiner to cut the deficit to 24-23. Bridgeport, however, got the final point for the first game win.
Morrill started the second set off with a 6-0 run that included five service points from Laura Sherrod. The Lions built the lead to 16-6 on three service points from Mya Canseco before winning 25-20.
The third set proved to be a dramatic, heart-pounding set between two teams that played with lots of emotion. Bridgeport was hot at the start, running to a 10-4 lead behind four points from Keenan-Vergil. Morrill came back to cut the deficit to 13-11 behind four points from Canseco, only to watch the Bulldogs go back in front 21-18. Bridgeport pushed the lead to 24-22 and was one point from taking the third set.
Morrill had other ideas. After a kill from Sherrod, the senior hitter stepped back to the service line and served three straight points, including an ace on set point to give Morrill the 26-24 set three win.
The fourth set was also back and forth. Bridgeport took an 11-7 lead on three points from Nein. Morrill came back with five points from Sherrod for a 13-11 lead. The lead see-sawed until Bridgeport took a 22-19 lead on two Nein points. Morrill kept fighting, cutting the lead to 23-21 before the Bulldogs got a sideout and Keenan-Vergil recorded an ace to force a fifth set.
Both teams enjoyed single-point leads in the fifth. Morrill was up 9-8 before Bridgeport got a sideout. Ellie Cline then went back to serve and served up four points for a 13-9 lead. Bridgeport went on to win the set 15-11.
Rice said he wasn’t hoping for a fifth set, but even though it went five, his team played well throughout the night.
“I was really hoping we would come back in that fourth set and finish it off,” he said. “I knew that if our girls showed up and played today, it would absolute be a battle all the way to the end. I didn’t know how many sets it would go to, I just knew it was going to be a major fight.”
Nein said when they lost the third set, her team knew what they needed to do.
“Coach told us to get our focus back,” Nein said. “She said go one point at a time, come back and let’s win this and we did.”
Bridgeport had seven different hitters record a kill in the win. Nein said it is nice when she has that many hitters around her.
“It is really fun to have that many options out there,” she said. “I just set who was on at the time.”
Nein finished with a triple double in the match, tallying 47 set assists, 21 digs, and 10 points. Loomis-Goltl had a double-double with 23 kills and 24 digs. Keenan-Vergil also had a double-double with 21 digs and 11 points. She also had three kills and five aces.
Bridgeport also received 12 kills and three digs from Evy Loomis-Goltl, while Teresa Santoyo had eight kills and five digs. Cline finished with seven digs, two kills, two aces, and 11 points.
Also for the Bulldogs, Karlie Deaver had 16 digs, two kills, three aces, and five points; and Paige Schmunk had 20 digs, four kills, and five set assists.
Nein said her team is ready for the district finals on Saturday.
“We are really excited,” she said. “We have been there the last two years and we are hoping this year is different and we get to go to state.”
As for Morrill, Rice said they are graduating five seniors, but have a good nucleus of players back next year.
“We are graduating five seniors this year, but we have nine juniors that are coming back next year, five which are either starters or letterwinners,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do, but it will be interesting to see that that team puts together on the floor because they have been playing since the third grade. They are going to be an unique combination of women to see on the floor next year.“
