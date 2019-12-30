ALLIANCE — The Pine Bluffs boys and girls teams both received first round byes and automatically advance to the Alliance Holiday Tournament Championship games.
In the girls bracket, Bridgeport downed Alliance 51-40 to advance to the championship game. Bridgeport faces Pine Bluffs at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Alliance High School.
In the boys tournament, Alliance downed Bridgeport 52-36 for the chance to play Pine Bluffs in the title game. That game tips off at 1:30 p.m. at Alliance High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.