Bridgeport, Kimball boys to play for C2-12 title

By Mark Rein
Star-Herald
The Bridgeport and Kimball boys’ basketball teams advanced to Thursday’s final with impressive wins in the C2-12 semifinals Tuesday at Gering High School.
Bridgeport received 20 points from Luis Garza and ran by Bayard 63-34 to earn a spot in the sub-district finals. The Bulldogs opponent will be Kimball, who connected on eight 3-pointers and received 22 points from Brendan Walker in earning the 57-41 win over Morrill in the second semifinal game.
Bridgeport and Kimball have split contests this season and Thursday’s game will be the rubber match with the winner advancing to the C2-12 district finals. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. at the Holliday Family of Companies Dome at GHS.
Bridgeport coach Nick Broz said his team played great defense in picking up the win.
“I thought we played extremely hard,” Broz said. “I thought defensively we were on the boards and did a really good job of competing every possession and putting ourselves in position. Offensively, it was a rugged and rag tag type of game where we really didn’t take care of the basketball very well. That is something that we have to clean up as we go into Thursday.”
Defense was the key for Bridgeport’s win over Bayard on Tuesday. Bridgeport held a 14-6 lead after one quarter and held Bayard to single digits in the first three quarters. The Bulldogs held Bayard to just 24 points until the final three minutes when the Tigers scored 10 points.
Broz thought the defense played good.
“I thought we did a good job on our coverages and our presses,” Broz said. “We did a good job of taking some things away and we created some turnovers on that end and didn’t allow them to get a shot. I was really pleased of how we competed and executed on the defensive end in this game against Bayard.”
Bayard coach Michael Simons said they couldn’t get any shots to fall as well as trying to get their offense running smoothly.
“We came out and was a little frazzled to start the game,” Simons said. “We weren’t running our offense like we wanted to. Defensively we were doing decent; we just didn’t run our offense to get good shots. We made plays right into Bridgeport’s hands and they created some turnovers and got easy baskets.”
After Bridgeport held the slim 14-6 lead after one quarter, the Bulldogs outscored Bayard 15-8 in the second quarter to hold a 29-14 lead at halftime.
Broz said the second half saw Bridgeport get more composed and that was when they opened the game on offense.
“Once we started taking care of the basketball and passing the basketball and making the right kind of passes, our offense was a lot more smooth and flowed a lot better,” he said.
Bridgeport came out and continued playing strong defense, outscoring Bayard 12-8 in the third to lead 41-22. Bridgeport then game out in the fourth quarter and went on a 14-0 run to lead 55-22 before Jack Kildow hit a bucket for Bayard with 2:52 to play. After Kildow’s bucket, Bayard outscored Bridgeport 10-8.
Bridgeport had two players in double digits. Garza led the way with 20 points followed by Braxten Swires with 10 points. Jacob Wallesen chipped in eight while Cole Faessler had six.
Bayard was led by Ryan Liakos with 10 points followed by Daeton Blanco with nine.
Bayard 6 8 8 12 – 34
Bridgeport 14 15 12 22 – 63
BAYARD
Jack Kildow 4, Ryan Liakos 10, Daemon Avilez 4, Daeton Blanco 9, Quintin Hassel 1, Trevor Reish 2, Zach Cords 4.
BRIDGEPORT
Braxton Swires 10, Cole Faessler 6, Brady Newkirk 4, Jacob Wallesen 8, Cade Loomis 2, Oswaldo Cantu 2, Luis Garza 20, Mason Nichols 4.
Kimball tops Morrill in C2-12sub-district semifinals
The Kimball Longhorns were hitting on all cylinders on offense Tuesday night, connecting on eight treys including a pair of buzzer beaters to top Morrill 57-41.
It was a game where Morrill beat Kimball twice during the regular season. Kimball coach Mo Hanks said his team has been playing well the last few games on offense and defense.
“I thought we played really well,” Hanks said. “We had two close games with them and in the last two or three games, our offense has been the best it has been all year. I think that was the difference. We played solid defense all year, but these last three games our offense has been a little better.”
It showed as the Longhorns led from start to finish in the game with key runs to take control of the game early on. Kimball buried eight treys on the night, including a long trey at the buzzer to end the half by senior Beau Hanks to give the Longhorns a 28-17 lead.
“We did a good job of managing the clock, especially at the end of the game,” Coach Hanks said. “With about three minutes to play we ran clock and got looks each time and that helped seal it”
Hanks said this was a big win for his senior-dominated team.
“It was a big win. We are a senior dominated team and these guys and they have lost in the semifinals of sub-districts all three years of high school. It was a big hump to get over.”
Morrill coach Terry Lofink said this was a tough loss to take, but credited the way Kimball played. Lofink said it is difficult to beat a team three times in a season.
“We weren’t on and missed some layups and then they [Kimball] got going and they hit some shots in the first half,” Lofink said. “Coming out at half I think we were down 11 and I liked where we were at. I thought we were in good shape. They come out and hit a three and I don’t know how many threes they hit. Sometimes in the game you have to shake the other team’s hand. Like I told our guys, in March or February at the end of the year, you have to guard and make shots and they did. They did a phenomenal job and Mo does a great job with these guys. They are a great group of kids and a class act. It Is hard to beat a team three times. There is no doubt that we left some shots out there on the table with balls going in halfway and rolling out. It just wasn’t our night.”
The second half was evenly played. Kimball outscored Morrill 29-24, but Morrill made runs against a Kimball team that was hitting big shots. The third quarter saw Morrill cut the lead to nine and eight points. The first time was a 9-point deficit early in the third when Isaiah Guerue hit a trey to bring the Lions to within 11 at 34-23. Kimball answered with a 6-0 run to push the lead to 40-23.
Morrill came right back and cut the Kimball lead to eight points on a trey by Blake Lofink and back-to-back treys by Kolten McMacken. Kimball’s Jacob Withrow hit a big 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Longhorns a 43-32 lead after three.
The fourth quarter saw Morrill come back to slice the lead to nine points at 48-39 on a trey by McMacken and a field goal by Lofink with five minutes to play. But Brenden Walker hit a big three to put the lead back to 12 points and then Kimball worked the clock and got some good looks for buckets at the end of the game.
Kimball had two in double figures. Walker led the way with 22 points while Beau Hanks had 13 poitns. Samuel Cajero finished with eight.
Morrill was led my McMacken with 20 points followed by nine points each from Lofink and Tanner Whetham.
Morrill coach Terry Lofink said his team had a great season.
“I am going to tell you right now, we have a great group of kids,” he said. “I told them that we have checked so many boxes in the 22-year history that we struggled in not having a winning record and not winning 10 games in 22 years, and beating some teams that we haven’t beat in 10 or 15 years. We have checked so many boxes. It is hard to see this senior class go. They are a great group of kids and I am going to miss them. I just told them after the game and thanked them for allowing me to be a part of their lives. It sucks to lose games at the end, but everybody will go through it but one. It has been fun and I appreciate all you guys’ help.”
For Kimball, Coach Hanks said his team needs to play the same way they did against Morrill to earn the sub-district title.
“We have to play the same type of game. We have split with them this year,” Hanks said. “We beat them by two the first time we played them. The second time we played them was at WTC after a long road trip to Gordon the night before where we didn’t get home until midnight. So, I don’t think we played our best game in that one. We need to get back to where we are capable of.”
Kimball 13 15 15 14 – 57
Morrill 6 11 15 9 – 41
KIMBALL
Austin Lulf 5, Jacob Withrow 7, Brendan Walker 22, Samuel Cajero 8, Brayden Tyan 2, Beau Hanks 13.
MORRILL
Blake Lofink 9, Kolten McMacken 20, Tanner Whetham 9, Isaiah Guerue 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.