The Bridgeport and Mitchell boy’s basketball teams won defensive games in earning a spot in the Western Trails Conference tournament final with semifinal wins Friday, Feb. 7 at Western Nebraska Community College.
The Mitchell boys held Morrill to just 23 points and closed out the game on a 15-0 run to earn a spot in Saturday’s final with a 48-23 win over the Lions.
Mitchell will face Bridgeport as the Bulldogs played well defensively in earning the 61-40 win over Kimball. Mitchell and Bridgeport will battle at 7:30 p.m. at Cougar Palace. Morrill and Kimball will face off for third place at 3:45 p.m.
The Mitchell and Morrill contest was a battle between the Highway 26 teams that are just five miles apart. Mitchell coach Jayson Gregory said they did well defensively.
“I thought Morrill did a nice job of slowing the game down. We didn’t shoot overly well from the outside and that force our boys different ways to score. At times I thought we were a little frustrated offensively, but we played great defensively. We rebounded very, very well. Overall I thought it as a good night. Anytime you can get a win in this tournament and move one is nice. We definitely have to shoot better tomorrow [Saturday].”
Mitchell will face a Bridgeport team that played good defense for most of the night, holding a 19-6 lead after the first quarter and earning the 21-point win, 61-40.
Bridgeport head coach Nick Broz said
“We played pretty well today. Give Kimball credit they are a quality team and we faced them a couple weeks ago and they were able to beat us by two. I thought tonight our kids came out with great intensity on the defensive end and they executed the game plan. We finished each possession with a rebound. “
Broz said the defensive intensity in the first half was the difference in the game.
“The first half we really locked in and focused in on our principles and how we wanted to do our coverages,” he said. “We held them to 12 points until the last 45 seconds when they knocked down two threes. The guys came ready to play and we were able to find a way to get a win tonight.”
Bridgeport ran out to a 19-6 first quarter lead before Kimball came back to outscore the Bulldogs in the second quarter 12-11 including hitting two threes in the final 45 seconds. Bridgeport led at halftime 30-18.
The second half belonged to Bridgeport as they led by 20 at after three quarters, 45-25 and raced to a 52-27 lead in the fourth quarter. Kimball closed out the game scoring 13 points, but Bridgeport answered the Longhorns’ buckets with ones of their own.
Bridgeport put three in double figures. Luis Garza led the way with 16 points followed by 10 points each from Brady Newkirk and Bayler Sterkel. Braxten Swires finished with nine while Cole Faessler had eight.
Kimball was led by Brenden Walker with 10 points followed by Samuel Cajero and Brayden Tyan each collecting seven.
In the Mitchell and Morrill game, Mitchell had a balanced scoring with eight players hitting the scoring column. Austin Thyne led the way with 16 points followed by by Jonathan Pieper with 12.
Morrill 2 8 9 4 – 23
Mitchell 8 8 13 19 – 48
MORRILL
Caden Lewis 2, Blake Lofink 10, Tanner Whetham 9, Isaiah Guerue 2.
MITCHELL
Keeton Reichert 2, Francisco Barrios 6, Austin Thyne 16, Ashtyn Martin 3, Rylan Aguallo 5, Blake Thyne 2, Garrett Hessler 2, Jonathan Pieper 12.
Kimball 6 12 7 15 – 40
Bridgeport 19 11 15 16 – 61
KIMBALL
Austin Lulf 3, Thomas Muldoon 6, Jacob Withrow 1, Brendan Walker 10, Samuel Cajero 7, Brayden Tyan 7, Beau Hanks 6.
BRIDGEPORT
Braxton Swires 9, Cole Faessler 8, Braeden Stoll 4, Brady Newkirk 10, Bayler Sterkel 10, Luis Garza 26, Mason Nichols 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.