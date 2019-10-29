The Bridgeport and Morrill volleyball teams punched their ticket to the C2-12 sub-district finals with wins in the semifinals on Monday at Scottsbluff High School.
Bridgeport got 12 kills from freshman Ruthie Loomis-Goltl in sweeping past Hemingford 25-18, 25-17, 25-14.
Bridgeport, the No. 1 seed, will face second-seeded Morrill after the Lions earned a hard-fought four-set win over Bayard 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21. Tuesday’s sub-district championship game is slated for 6 p.m. at Scottsbluff High School.
Bridgeport coach Jackie Rahmig said her team played OK but they need to eliminate the miscues.
“I thought we did really well and try to play our game and keep focus throughout the match,” Rahmig said. “We had some mental mistakes and had some things happen to us, but I am proud of them and they fought back and got back in it.”
Bridgeport’s win was aided by strong serving. Falen Jeffries and Natalie Keenan-Vergil each had three aces.
In the first set, Payton Alexander had four points to open up a 12-9 contest to 16-9. Bridgeport won the first 25-18 on an ace serve by Keenan-Vergil.
Sydney Nein started the Bulldogs off with a roar in the second set with eight straight points. Alexander later had five points to push the lead to 17-6 and Bridgeport went on to win 25-17.
Th third set was a little closer. Jeffries had three aces on a 3-point service run for a 9-3 lead. Hemingford came back to cut the lead to 11-8 before Nein served up four more points for a 16-8 lead. The Bobcats battled back as Arielle Stallings had two points, including an ace, to cut the lead to 16-11. Hemingford would miss three serves later and the Bulldogs received a kill from Loomis-Goltl for the winner.
Loomis-Goltl also had six digs with her 12 kills, while Karlie Deaver finished with a near double-double of nine kills and eight digs. Evy Loomis-Goltl tallied five kills, while Jeffries had four kills with 10 digs. Ellie Cline had 27 set assists in the win.
The second semifinal between Morrill and Bayard was a tight contest with both teams fighting to the end.
Morrill coach Kyle Rice said his team played hard in moving into the finals.
“The girls showed up and played their game,” Rice said. “When we play the other team’s game, we often times get beat, but when we show up and play aggressive and talk and scramble like we did tonight, we can show up and play against anybody.”
Bayard head coach Tabitha Unzicker said she was proud of the way her team played on the night.
“We started off really slow in the first set and then we were able to pick things back up and get into the groove of things,” she said. “I think we played really well. We didn’t quit and we kept fighting. This team has fought all year and they never quit, and I am really thankful for that because it has kept us in a few games.”
Morrill’s defense is what won the contest for the Lions as libero Shandie Hess tallied 36 digs in the win, while Laura Sherrod had 22 and LIycie Guerue had 20 digs.
Morrill also had balanced attacks with five different players recording four kills or more. Guerue led the way with six kills while Ashton Hoffman had five. Sadie Cooley, Libbie Schaefer and Sherrod each had four kills. Hoffman and Schaefer also had four blocks.
After Morrill won the first set rather easy at 25-13, Bayard came back with fire, taking the second 25-19. Grace Burry had a big service run early on to open up the Tigers lead to 9-4 and later had another point for a 19-11 lead before winning the second 25-19.
Rice said he told his girls to play their game and have energy on the court after the loss and that is what the Lions did.
“I told them nothing is a given,” Rice said. “Every single point you have to work for. Every single set you have to work for. Nobody is ever going to give you a game so you have to play for everything and every point.”
The third and fourth sets saw Morrill’s serving game step up. Bayard held a 8-6 lead after a point from Hailie Cochran before Mya Canseco went on a 6-point service run for a 12-8 lead. Moments later, Sherrod exploded for seven points, including two aces for a 22-9 lead.
Bayard bounced back to cut the lead to 22-15 after two points from Burry, but Guerue had the final two points for the 25-15 win.
The fourth set was tight, too. Sherrod pushed Morrill out to a 5-1 lead with four points, including two aces. Guerue would later have three points for a 11-5 lead. Bayard bounced back to cut the lead to 12-9 and then 15-12 after two points. Bayard cut the lead to one point, 18-17, on a Dontae Abbott point.
Morrill came back and went up 23-19 after four points from Guerue. Bayard got two points from Cochran to cut the lead to 23-20, but Morrill ended up winning the fourth set and the match 25-21.
Rice said they had nice serving on the night, which was the key.
“We had some great serving tonight and some great hits,” he said. “We kind of had to adjust some things with our setters. We will tweak a couple things for tomorrow [Tuesday] and we are excited to see Bridgeport.”
Morrill finished with 13 aces in the match. Sherrod had four while Cooley had three. Guerue, Canseco, and Jaiden Steiner each had two aces.
Bayard was led by Rylee Sharp with a near double-double. Sharp finished with 10 kills and eight digs, while Daci Harter had seven kills and three digs.
Also for Bayard, Burry had six kills, seven digs, and three blocks, while Abbott had four kills and four digs. Nichelle Patty had 11 digs and two kills, while Kierra Miller finished with 26 set assists.
Tuesday’s title match will be a battle between two teams that each have 16 wins. Rahmig said her Bridgeport team has to play their game.
“We will have to be more focused and we will have to make sure we are on our game in making less mental mistakes,” Rahmig said. “We just have to play to our potential.”
Rice said his Morrill team must stay focused as well and have plenty of energy to come away with a sub-district title.
“We need to come out and play fearless,” Rice said. “Bridgeport has some great hitters but we are going to make some adjustments to some of our defensive coverage and our girls need to come out and swing because we have five phenomenal hitters as well. It is going to be a swingfest tomorrow. It is gong to be a battle pound to pound.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.