Bridgeport, Morrill girls to play for C2-12 championship

The Bridgeport and Morrill girls basketball teams will face off in the Class C2-12 Sub-District Tournament title game after winning their first round games on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Bridgeport ignited on offense from the beginning scoring 20 points in the first quarter, and adding 16 in the second. The Bulldogs went into the half with a 36-18 lead and kept up the offensive onslaught throught the third period, building their lead to 63-28.
With the Bridgeport starters on the bench, Hemingford outscored Bridgeport 8-5 in the final frame to make the final score 68-36.
Bridgeport was paced by 6-foot, 2-inch freshman Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who scored 28 points.
“She’s been amazingly consistent throughout the season. She works hard and her teammates enjoy getting her the basketball. We’re starting to get some outside play to go along with that. I feel like we have a nice inside-outside game right now,” Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said.
Mackenzie Liakos added 17 for the Bulldogs, and Sydney Nein scored 16.
Hemingford was led by Cathering Bryner’s 12 points.
Kuhlen said his team played well, especially off the bench. Bench scoring has been inconsistent throughout the season, he said.
“Some nights we do pretty well, sometimes we don’t get a lot of points from the bench. We certainly have a lot of girls who are capable of scoring,” Kuhlen said.
The Bulldogs did move the ball well to find the open shooter.
“I think we moved the basketball. We had a lot of people get good looks. We got a lot of people involved on offense, which really helps us,” Kuhlen said.
In the second game, Morrill and Bayard ended the first quarter tied 13-13, but Morrill caught fire in the second clamped down defensively. Morrill outscored Bayard 19-8 in the second to take a 32-21 lead into halftime.
Bayard clawed its way back in to the game in the third quarter outscoring Morrill 16-11. Morrill clung to a 43-37 lead going into the final stanza.
Bayard made their move in the fourth scoring 12 points, but couldn’t quite catch the Lions.
“We had that game within three at one point. We were really right there and we couldn’t quite get over that hump. That’s OK. They fought hard,” Bayard coach Zachary Nesbitt said.
Nesbitt said his team has fought hard all season.
“This team has always been resilient. This was a really resilient team. A lot of people didn’t really expect them to do what they did this year, and they’ve outdone a lot of people,” he said. “It’s a testament to this team. This team never gives up. They didn’t give up all year. They could’ve laid down, but they decided not to. They kept fighting back. They did a really great job.”
Morrill coach Josh Gueure said it took a total team effort to win the game.
“We have some great players, but we’re a great team,” Guerue said. “It took every one of them tonight. We had some girls get into foul trouble and other girls had to step up. That’s what they do, and they’ve been doing that all year long. We’ve been in these types of games every night. The girls know what they have to do. They play for each other and they play hard. They did that tonight and got a big win for us.”
Guerue said his team came in knowing how tough the Tigers are to beat.
“We were really concerned about this one. We put a lot of time into it. We knew Bayard was going to play really hard, which they did. They were ready. They came out and hit some huge shots down the stretch. Credit to Bayard and how good they are. I was just glad our girls played hard down the stretch and came up with a win,” he said.
Morrill and Bridgeport face off for the Class C2-12 title on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at Gering High School. The winner advances to the state tournament on March 5 to 7 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Game 1
Bridgeport 20 16 27 5 — 68
Hemingford 11 7 10 8 — 36
BRIDGEPORT
Natalie Keenan-Vergil 2, Sydney Nein 16, Mackenzie Liakos 17, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 28, Arista Mancias 5.
HEMINGFORD
Avery Davies 8, Kyla Walker 2, Catherine Bryner 12, Elizabeth Mayer 3, Makenzy Chancellor 5, Kamryn Ash 4, Katelyn Varner 2.
Game 2
Morrill 13 19 11 12 — 55
Bayard 13 8 16 12 — 49
MORRILL
Shandie Hess 2, Libbie Schaefer 14, Madison Mendoza 8, Brooke Hopkins 2, Jaiden Steiner 4, Ilycia Guerue 23, Paris Frias 2.
BAYARD
Jessica Whitebear 10, Rylee Sharp 8, Tabbitha Muhr 4, Kierra Miller 2, Grace Burry 8, Hallie Cochran 17.
