Bridgeport’s defense takes down Morrill girls 59-50

Bridgeport’s Natalie Keenan-Vergil hit three big first-half 3-pointers and the Bridgeport girls’ basketball team used a big second quarter run to earn a 59-50 win over Morrill in the C2-12 sub-district game at Gering on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Bridgeport coach Dave Kuhlen said his team played well to get the win over a scrappy Morrill team.
“I thought we played hard. I thought the girls really came to work tonight and did a lot of really good things especially on the defensive end,” Kuhlen said. “I am just proud of these girls. They really want to be good at this sport and I think they are learning a lot of good stuff every single day. I am real proud of them.”
Bridgeport’s second quarter, where they outscored Morrill 17-11 and used a 10-0 run to run to a 32-17 halftime lead, was the key.
“They went on a little run at the start of the second quarter, but we came out and I think it was 17-12 at one time and went on a really big run at that point in time,” Kuhlen said. “We had a chance to get it to 34-14. I am not sure how big that run was, but it was a big point in the game.”
Morrill coach Josh Guerue said his team got too far down to make a comeback.
“We just dug ourselves a hole there in the beginning and it was hard for us to fight back,” he said. “We knew we would play good down the stretch and we would have a big third and fourth quarter, but that first and second quarter was the key to this game. We just got down too much and couldn’t get out of it.”
Guerue credits Bridgeport for hitting big shots when they needed to stop his team’s momentum.
“Credit to them, they hit some big shots,” he said. “Every time we got some momentum going and kind of looked like where we were going to get where we wanted to go, they hit a shot or did something that would take it back.”
Kuhlen said holding Morrill to just 17 points in the first half was huge for his team on the defensive end.
“When we move well we are a pretty tough team on the defensive end,” he said.
Bridgeport got off to a 6-0 start behind a bucket by Ellie Cline and two buckets by Ruthie Loomis-Goltl. Morrill cut the lead to two at 6-4 on a Ilycia Guerue trey, but Bridgeport’s Keenan-Vergil hit two bit treys to give Bridgeport a 15-6 lead after the opening eight minutes.
Morrill came back and sliced the lead to 17-12 on a bucket by Brooke Hopkins. That was when Bridgeport went on its 10-0 run behind treys from Keenan-Vergil and Mackenzie Liakos for a 27-12 lead. The Bulldogs pushed the lead to 32-14 on a trey by Liakos and a bucket by Loomis-Goltl. Madison Mendoza hit a late 3-pointer for Morrill as Bridgeport led 32-17 at halftime.
Morrill played much better in the second half as they outscored Bridgeport 33-27. Bridgeport won the third quarter 17-15, but the Lions won the fourth 18-9.
The third quarter saw Bridgeport jump to a 28-22 lead before Morrill outscored the Bulldogs 11-3 including a 3-pointer by Hess to close the third to trail Bridgeport 41-32.
Bridgeport came out and grabbed a 46-36 lead with 5:20 to play on a Sydney Nein bucket. Morrill cut the lead to eight points at 52-44 on an Ilycia Guerue steal and bucket. Bridgeport came back to go up 56-48 on a Loomis-Goltl bucket.
Morrill kept fighting, slicing the lead to eight, 56-48, on back-to-back Libbie Schaefer buckets. But the comeback was just a little too late as Bridgeport advanced to Saturday’s district finals.
Bridgeport had three in double figures. Loomis-Goltl led the way with 21 points followed by Keenan-Vergil with 14 and Liakos with 12. Sydney Nein chipped in eight.
Morrill was led by Ilycia Guerue with a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds. Schaefer finished with 15 points while Hess had eight points.
Kuhlen said he doesn’t know who they will play in the district final.
“We will find out who wins across the state,” he said. “It could be anyone across the state so we will be waiting to find out here in a little bit I guess.”
Josh Guerue said his team will work hard to come comeback next year.
“Our girls are committed to this thing and make their life of it. So, I expect us to have a really good offseason and next year we will be using this hard loss as fuel throughout the offseason to get it done next year,” he said. “I am just really proud of our team and the way they fight. They never give up and leave it all out there. A lot of coaches want to coach girls like what we have here. I am just honored to be their coach.”
Morrill 6 11 15 18 — 50
Bridgeport 15 17 9 18 — 59
MORRILL
Brooke Hopins 2, Madison Mendoza 5, Shandie Hess 8, Libbie Schaefer 15, Ilycia Guerue 20.
BRIDGEPORT
Ellie Cline 2, Arista Mancias 2, Sydney Nein 8, Mackenzie Liakos 12, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 14, Mackenzie Loomis, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 21.
