CHADRON — Steven Menke claimed first place at 152 pounds to help Bridgeport finish in fourth place in the Chadron Wrestling Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 25.
After a first-round bye, Menke pinned Chadron’s Rhett Cullers in 52 seconds. In the third round, Menke pinned Ogallala’s Cameron Zink in 1:44. Menke then closed out the tournament winning all of his matches by pin with his win over Kelly Walsh’s Sam Henderson. Menken pinned Henderson in 3:57.
Colt Rodgers earned a second-place finish for Bridgeport at 285. Also ending second for Bridgeport were Josh Warren, Trevor Widener at 145 and Chance Cooper at 120.
Rodgers lost by pin in 2:36 to Campbell County’s Colter Rankin in the 285 pound championship match. Warren lost a 5-4 decision to Valentine’s Gunnar Battershaw in the 170-pound final.
In the 145 title match, Analu Benabise pinned Widener in 1:43 for the win, and Kelly Walsh’s Lane Jackson won an 11-1 major decision over Cooper.
Chadron ended seventh in the team standings, led by Isaiah Beye’s first-place finish at 220.
After byes in the first and second round, Beye pinned Ogallala’s Colton Donason in :22, then won a 10-6 decision over Dante Bravo of Pine Ridge. Beye earned a win by disqualification in the title match.
Also placing for Chadron were Paige Denke in fourth place at 106, Daniel Wellnitz finished fifth at 145, Rhet Cullers ended sixth at 152 and Kade Waggener took fourth at 160.
Hemingford’s Jake Sellman took second at 182 falling to Titan Soderlin of Bennett County by pin in 1:16.
Morrill’s Bryce Seier ended in fourth at 182, falling to Newell’s Caleb McGregor 11-1 in the third place match.
Nicolas Coley paced Mitchell with a third-place shwoing at 195. Coloey pinned Valentine’s Sage Schrunk in 2:16 in the match for third place.
Kimball’s Stephen Bateman pinned Hill City’s Tanner Davis in 3:39 for fifth place at 285. Connor Cluff claimed fourth for the Longhorns.
Chadron Wrestling Invitational
Individual Results
106 — 1, Darron Provost, Campbell County; 2, Gavin Mancini, Kelly Walsh; 3, Wes Jacobs, Pine Ridge; 4, Paige Denke, Chadron; 5, Casey Miller, Valentine; 6, TC Hughson, Mitchell.
113 — 1, Roman Salaz, Mead; 2, Braden Weiss, Hill City; 3, Cayden Lamb, Valentine; 4, Colt Welsh, Campbell County; 5, Cole Stokey, Ogallala; 6, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport.
120 — 1, Lane Jackson, Kelly Walsh; 2, Chance Cooper, Bridgeport; 3, Ashton Lurz, Valentine; 4, Nathan Rowden, Mead; 5, Patrick Hamling, Newell; 6, Silas Florence, Hill City.
126 — 1, Chris Williams, Valentine, 2, Chase VanDerBoom, Newell; 3, Hadley Markowski, Mitchell; 4, Connor Cluff, Kimball; 5, Randy Guerra, Mead; 6, Tanner Ostrander, Ogallala.
132 — 1, Jace Palmer, Kelly Walsh; 2, Jared Harris, Bennett County; 3, tobin Olson, Valentine; 4, Merritt Skinner, Ogallala; 5, Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville; 6, Hunter Kildow, Bayard.
138 — 1, Gage Krolikowski, Valentine; 2, Noah Hone, Kelly Wash; 3, Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville; 4, Mateo Gonzaga, Mead; 5, Domingo Carrizales, Ogallala; 6, Colton Pouk, Perkins County.
145 — 1, Analu Benabise, Kelly Walsh; 2, Trevor Widener, Bridgeport; 3, Colton Holthus, Garden County; 4, Caleb Domenico, Mead; 5, Daniel Wellnitz, Chadron; 6, Morgan McGinley, Valentine.
152 — 1, Steven Menke, Bridgeport; 2, Sam Henderson, Kelly Walsh; 3, Cameron Zink, Ogallala; 4, Drake Janssen, Valentine; 5, Riley Holthus, Garden County; 6, Rhett Cullers, Chadron.
160 — 1, Chase Olson, Valentine; 2, Weston Ireland, Bennett County; 3, Dawsen Hayden, Campbell County; 4, Kade Waggener, Chadron; 5, Hunter Skalsky, Ogallala; 6, Aragon Garro, Kelly Walsh.
170 — 1, Kole Kraus, Kelly Walsh; 2, Trevor Peterson, Chase County; 3, Caleb McGregor, Newell; 4, Bryce Seier, Morrill; 5, Hunter DeVoe, Ogallala; 6, Ryan O’Kief, Valentine;
195 — 1, Titan Soderlin, Bennett County; 2, Jake Sellman, Hemingford; 3, Nicholas Coley, Mitchell; 4, Sage Schrunk, Valentine; 5, Bo Edmond, Ogallala; 6, Raul Estrada, Campbell County.
220 — Isaiah Beye, Chadron; 2, Phoenix Buske, Kelly Walsh; 3, Dante Bravo, Pine Ridge; 4, Brandon Knoles, Perkins County; 5, Colton Donason, Ogallala; 6, Tommy Tatham, Mead.
285 — 1, Colter Rankin, Campbell County; 2, Colt Rodgers, Bridgeport; 3, Lucas Blue Legs, Pine Ridge; 4, Steven Fullerton, Valentine; 5, Stephen Bateman, Kimball; 6, Tanner Davis, Hill City.
Team Results
1, Valentine, 241; 2, Kelly Walsh, 224; 3, Ogallala, 129; 4, Bridgeport, 121; 5, Mead, 111; 6, Campbell County, 85; 7, Chadron, 75; 8, Bennett County, 69.5; 9, Pine Ridge, 55; 10, Newell, 51; 11, Gordon-Rushville, 48; 12, Mitchell, 45; 13, Garden County, 43; 14, Hill City, 37; 15, Kimball, 31; 16, Perkins County, 30; 17, Hemingford, 26; 18, Chase County, 20; 19, Morrill, 16; 20, Bayard, 9; 21, Crawford, 5, 22, Alliance, 0; 23, Little Wound, 0.
