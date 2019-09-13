Bulldogs card season low at Lexington Invite, Schlaepfer wins individual title

ELWOOD — A day after winning a third straight Western Conference championship, the Gering High School girls golf team fired a new season-best score in earning a second-place finish at the Lexington Invitational held Friday at Lakeside Country Club.
The Bulldogs totaled a 327, which was just two shots off the school record of 325. North Platte captured the title with a 322.
Gering hit the road right after the conclusion of Thursday’s tournament in Mitchell. The long trip and an early wake-up call didn’t bother the Bulldogs one bit.
“Sometimes you worry about them being tired or worn out playing back-to-back, especially in the wind like yesterday,” Gering head coach Jessica Boswell said. “They competed really well today.”
For the second straight tournament, Madi Schlaepfer led the Bulldogs with a top finish individually. The junior shot a personal-best score of 74 after winning the Western Conference individual title with a 78 on Thursday.
Ali Boswell also carded a personal-best score for the second straight day. The senior shot a 77 to place third. Boswell finished with a 79 on Thursday.
Gering also received medalist finishes from Avery Mitchell in seventh with an 86 and Kelsey Le in 10th with a 90. Tayber Meyer finished with a 95 to match her career-best score, which she set on Thursday.
Coach Boswell likes the progress her team is making.
“Having a little break last week, we were able to work on some things in practice,” she said. “Both Madi and Ali had personal bests (Thursday) and then today they beat those personal bests. Tayber shot her personal best (Thursday) and tied it today. I think we’re making progress. There’s still things the girls can improve on before we get to districts and state, but the progress I see is good.”
Boswell also was proud of the Bulldogs’ ability to play so well on a Lakeside course that featured fast greens. The experience should benefit the squad as the season moves forward.
“It’s not a super difficult course, but it’s definitely not easy,” she said. “The greens were faster than anything we’ve played on out west, so I was very pleased with how the girls played.”
Gering will next host its home invite on Tuesday at Monument Shadows Golf Course.
