Bulldogs top Scottsbluff to earn sixth win

Elli Winkler totaled 14 kills to lead the Gering volleyball team to a 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 sweep over Scottsbluff on Tuesday night at Gering High School.
The win improved the Bulldogs to 6-5 on the season, while Scottsbluff fell to 3-8.
Gering head coach Amanda Cochran was pleased with her team’s effort in the win and felt the Bulldogs’ passing was a big difference in the match.
“I think we passed a lot better tonight. That was a big difference in the game,” she said. “Our girls are capable of anything they put their minds to and focus on,” she said. “So, it’s just a matter of carrying out the expectations that we have every day and how well it comes out in our play.”
Scottsbluff shot out of the gates early on in the first set, jumping out to a 5-0 lead behind three ace serves from Emma Foote. However, Winkler led the Bulldogs back with three kills to cut the deficit to 5-4 before finally tying the match at 9-9 later on.
Gering got strong net play from a pair of freshman when Maddie Ray put down an ace block followed by a kill from Carleigh Pszanka to extend the Bulldog lead to 15-10 midway through. Gering got a key run late in the set, outscoring the Bearcats 5-1 before getting a kill from Pszanka to win the game 25-19 and take a 1-0 lead in the match.
Gering kept the momentum going in the second set, racing out to a 7-2 lead early on. Down 19-12 late, Scottsbluff surged for an 8-1 run showcased by a pair of kills by Emma Herman to knot the match at 20-20. Gering managed to take a 23-21 lead on a well-placed setter dump by Macey Boggs before earning the final two points on a kill from Kennie McFarland and an unforced error by Scottsbluff to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Cochran praised her team for embracing each and every role they needed to play whether on the court or on the bench.
“We really talked about before the game that everybody plays a really big role,” she said. “No matter how much you’re on the court or on the bench, you just need to take that role and run with it and do the best that you can to help our team get better no matter how many times you touch the ball during the game.”
The final set was back and forth early on with Gering holding onto leads of three and four points at times. Herman pulled the Bearcats within four points, 15-11, on back-to-back kills midway through the set, but points from Boggs, Pszanka and an ace serve from Emily Harrison extended the lead to 18-11.
Gering sat at match point, 24-16, later in the frame, but four consecutive unforced errors, an ace block by Jade Walker and kill from Foote mounted a 6-0 run for the Bearcats to pull within 24-22. However, the rally was cut short as Winkler pounded down the final kill to close out the sweep.
Scottsbluff head coach Leslie Foral felt her team might not have been fully ready to play and Gering did what it needed to do to win.
“I thought Gering played really well. They did what they needed to do, they passed well and they put up some great hits,” Foral said. “Unfortunately I don’t think we were ready to play. Our girls did some good things, but they could never quite put it together.”
Along with Winkler’s 14 kills, the senior added six digs in the win. Boggs also had a big night with four ace serves, four kills, 15 set assists and six digs. Harrison added five kills and six digs, while Zoee Smith chipped in two ace serves, two kills and 18 digs. Kennie McFarland finished with three kills and two digs, while Pszanka had four kills and six assisted blocks. Ray finished with three kills and a block.
Scottsbluff will try to bounce back on Tuesday when it hosts Chadron. Gering will travel to the Gothenburg Invite on Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.