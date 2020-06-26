GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Alliance First National Spartans took and early 2-1 lead and never looked back, defeating Gallatin Valley, Montana, 4-2 on Friday.
The Spartans bounced back after losing two contests in the Hladky Tournament on Thursday.
In the bottom of the first inning, trailing 2-1. JJ Garza advanced to first when he grounded into a fielder’s choice. Gallatin Valley tagged out Joel Baker heading to second.
Garza advanced to second on a passed ball by Gallatin Valley. Caeson Clarke doubled him home for the the Spartans’ first run of the inning. Clarke stole home with 2 outs to give Alliance the 2-1 lead.
Baker added a run for the Spartans in the bottom of the third inning to give Alliance the 3-1 edge.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Garza hit a ground ball to left field. Chase King scored an insurance run on the play to put Alliance up 4-2.
Garza and Clarke were both 1-for-3 with an RBI to lead Alliance. Trevor DuBray also went 1-for-3, While Mario Garza and AJ Escamilla went 1-for-2 for Alliance.
Gallatin Valley 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 2
Alliance 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 4
