Cardinals soar over Bearcats for first win

A 12-run fifth inning powered the Chadron softball team to a 15-4 win over Scottsbluff on Tuesday night at the Scottsbluff High School softball fields.
The win marked the Cardinals’ first of the season and head coach Jodi Hendrickson knew the hard work her team had put in early on would pay off sooner or later.
“It definitely feels good. Everyone’s first win kind of makes you exhale a little bit,” she said. “But we’ve been practicing and we’ve been talking and we were pretty intense the first two games that we played and we knew we just needed to relax and just play the game that we’ve been practicing for and we did that tonight. Our girls played very relaxed and confident and it showed.”
The Bearcats struck first in the contest when leadoff hitter Tierney Schleve started things off with a single before coming around to score on a passed ball. Brady Laucomer followed with a one-out double and Maddie Johnston cleaned it up with a RBI single to drive in Laucomer and give Scottsbluff an early 2-0 lead.
Chadron tied the game in the top of the third with a pair of runs of its own before taking a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth when Kennady Stack scored on a passed ball.
The fifth inning proved too much for the Bearcats as Chadron plated every player in the line up, getting two runs in the inning from Mikayla Wild, Dawn Dunbar and Bristyn Cummings to stretch the lead to 12-2.
Scottsbluff added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth off a two-run home run by Mariyah Avila, but the top of the frame proved too much as the game was called after five innings of play.
Hendrickson said her girls picked up on the opposing pitcher and took advantage of a couple of errors in the big fifth frame.
“We started picking up on the pitcher. She had a very good outside change up and the girls started reading that pretty quickly,” she said.
So, we were just able to hit off of her by the fifth inning. Then they put in another pitcher and our girls were just able to connect with her as well, so we just kept it going and kept rolling.”
Hendrickson was also pleased with Cummings’ outing in the circle for the Cardinals. The senior pitcher finished the contest giving up four runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
Not only was Cummings brilliant in the circle, she led Chadron offensively going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Six other Cardinals recorded hits in the win.
Scottsbluff was paced by Avila, who was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Taylor Klein finished 2-for-3 in the contest.
