Cast your line for the Biggest Fish Contest​

If you haven’t gotten out those fishing poles and lures yet, it’s time to get casting.
The Star-Herald, with sponsor Cabela’s/Bass Pro announces that its Biggest Fish Contest is now underway.
This year, the contest will award three prizes, to the entrants who catch the top three biggest fish.
Some great prizes are offered this year, including a 12-inch commercial grade sealer, valued at $300. Other prizes include a table-top grill and a Coleman 70-quart cooler.
Submit your photos of fish caught from the Nebraska Panhandle or eastern Wyoming (North Platte River system), as well as Lake McConaughy, between May 25 and Sept. 7.
Make sure to include information in your entry, including the size of your fish, where it was caught and the game species.
A Catch of the Week photo will be published each Tuesday though the length of the contest.
Submit your entry at starherald.com/biggestfishcontest.
