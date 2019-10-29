The Chadron volleyball team advanced to the district finals after downing Ogallala in five sets on Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the Class C1-12 Sub-district final in Bridgeport.
Chadron got off to a hot start against Ogallala on Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the Class C1-12 Sub-district final. The Cardinals looked dominating in the first two sets, winning 25-25 and 25-17.
The momentum shifted in the third set and Ogallala came away with the hard fought, 25-23 win.
The next set wouldn’t be so close. Ogallala outscored Chadron 25-14.
“(Ogallala) just seemed to find whatever they needed to get rolling. We kind of got caught back on our heels. We really couldn’t get back into as we needed to,” Chadron coach Blakelee Hoffman said.
Chadron returned to its dominating form in the fifth set, pulling out the 15-11 win with the sub-district title on the line.
“We definitely came together in that fifth set,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said she gave her team some advice that seemed to really sink in.
“We play really well as a team. I told the girls,’We can’t quit on each other. We just need to keep playing together as a team because that’s when we’re at our best.’ They did that. They did what they needed to do (to win),” she said.
Chadron opponent for the district finals has yet to be decided, but Hoffman said her team carries some momentum after this hard-fought win.
“We had some really good competition this past weekend,” Hoffman said. “They know what they’re going to see down in Lincoln. On Saturday, I hope they play as well as they did tonight and this past weekend, so we can go to Lincoln.”
Chadron will play in the district finals beginning Saturday, Nov. 2. Their opponent has yet to be determined.
