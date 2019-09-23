Chadron finishes second at Harvest Festival Invite

GOTHENBURG — The Chadron volleyball team earned a second-place finish at the Harvest Festival Invitational this past weekend in Gothenburg.
Chadron finished the two-day tournament with a 5-1 record. The Cardinals’ only setback came against undefeated St. Paul.
Chadron is now 11-2 on the season overall and moved up to No. 2 in the World-Herald’s Class C-1 state ratings. St. Paul is No. 1 with a 14-0 record.
During Saturday’s action, Chadron finished with a flurry by capturing three wins. The first was a 25-20, 25-22 win over Ogallala. It marked the first time that Chadron beat Ogallala in volleyball. Shea Bailey and Allie Ferguson led the Cardinals with seven kills each. Olivia Reed added six. Tyleigh Strotheide handed out 22 set assists. Defensively, Bailey finished with a team-high 19 digs. Strotheide followed with 18 to finish with a double-double.
Chadron then rallied for a 18-25, 25-16, 25-14 win over Kearney Catholic. Ferguson put down nine kills and Reed added eight. Anika Burke served a team-high three aces and Strotheide finished with 24 assists. Bailey led Chadron defensively with 19 digs. Reed finished with three total blocks.
The Cardinals closed out the tournament with a 25-23, 25-23 victory over Aurora. Ferguson finished with a double-double of 14 kills and 11 digs. Bailey added seven kills. Strotheide totaled 25 assists. Jacey Garrett led Chadron defensively with 14 digs. Bailey added 13 digs.
Chadron will be back in action on Thursday at Scottsbluff.
Gering also competed in the Harvest Fest Invite. The Bulldogs finished 0-6.
Gering will host Sidney and Kimball in a triangular on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.