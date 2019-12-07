Chadron girls claim Western Conference basketball championship with win over North Platte

Chadron's Olive Reed (31) puts up a shot during the Cardinals game against North Platte in the Western Conference Tournament championship game. 

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

In a gutsy performance, the Chadron girls basketball claimed the Western Conference title after allowing North Platte to score just seven points in overtime. The Cardinals won 62-54.

Chadron’s Olivia Reed paced all scorers with 25 points.

