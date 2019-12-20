Chadron girls down Scottsbluff 61-49

The Chadron girls basketball team outscored Scottsbluff 26-2 in the fourth quarter to turn back the Bearcats 61-49 on Friday night at Scottsbluff High School.
The win improved the Cardinals to 6-0, while Scottsbluff fell to 5-3 on the season.
Scottsbluff took a commanding 47-35 lead into the final period before Shea Bailey canned a pair of 3-pointers along with five points from Jacey Garrett and 11 from Olivia Reed to storm back for the win.
Reed led all scorers with 25 points, while Bailey added 18 and Garrett pitched in nine.
Scottsbluff was paced by Aubry Krentz’s 14 points, while Mariyah Avila finished with 13 and Yara Garcia finished with 12.
Chadron will try to stay unbeated when it hosts Gering on Saturday. Scottsbluff will try to regroup on the road at Casper Natrona on Saturday.
Chadron (6-0) 15 13 7 26 — 61
Scottsbluff (5-3) 16 7 24 2 — 49
CHADRON
Jacey Garrett 9, Tyleigh Strotheide 5, Shea Bailey 18, Olivia Reed 25, Anika Burke 4.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 13, Izzy Wright 7, Yara Garcia 12, Aubry Krentz 14, Payton Burda 3.
