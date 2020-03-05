LINCOLN — The Chadron girls basketball team fell 44-30 to Adams Central in the opening round of the NSAA Class C-1 Girls Basketball Championships on Thursday, March 5.
Jeff Van Patten
Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.
