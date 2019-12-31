CHADRON — The undefeated Chadron High School girls’ basketball team lost its leading scorer, Olivia Reed, to a sprained ankle in the first quarter Monday night during the Chadron Rotary Classic and was nipped by Valentine 35-34 in the first-round game.
The Lady Cardinals were 8-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class C-1 by the Omaha World-Herald entering the classic. Valentine was 1-4, but hit two of four free throws in the final 10 seconds to tie and win the game.
Reed was averaging 20 points a game. Senior guard Shea Bailey sank five 3-pointers while finishing with a game-high 17 points for Chadron. No one else scored more than four points for the Cardinals. Skyler Reagle scored 10 points and Allison Hitchcock nine to lead Valentine.
Chadron led Valentine 28-24 at halftime of the boys’ game, then outscored the Badgers 29-14 in the second half for a 57-38 victory. Senior guard Trevor Berry paced the Cardinals, now 5-4, with 18 points and Cooper Heusman added nine. Valentine, now 1-5, got 12 points from Grant Fisher and 10 from Jon Keller.
Custer, S.D., defeated Hemingford in both of the afternoon games.
The Custer girls led 28-21 at halftime and went on to win 50-31. Kelsey Herman with 14 points and Kellyn Kortemeyer with 11 led the winning Wildcats. No one scored more than seven for Hemingford.
In the boys’ game, junior Jace Kelley sank five 3-pointers and scored 27 points while leading Custer to an 81-45 victory. Both Daniel Sedlacek and E.J. Gonzalez added 11 points and Dustin Fish chipped in 10 for the Wildcats. Darin Turek led Hemingford with 10 points. Kenny Wyland added nine and Alex Plog eight.
Both Custer teams are now 4-2 while the Hemingford boys are 3-4 and the girls are 2-5.
Tuesday’s action will begin at 10 a.m. with the girls’ consolation game between Chadron and Hemingford. It will be followed by the boys’ consolation game involving Valentine and Hemingford.
The girls’ championship game between Custer and Valentine is set for 1 p.m. and the boys’ title tilt between Chadron and Custer is slated for about 2:30.
