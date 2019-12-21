CHADRON – The Chadron Cardinals put three players in double figures and overcame a slow first quarter to capture a 65-32 win over Gering Saturday evening at Chadron.
The Cardinals moved to 8-0 on the season while Gering dropped to 2-7 on the season.
Chadron assistant coach Mike Sandstrom said the Cardinals responded after a tough first quarter.
“We played fairly well,” the assistant said. “It is always tough coming off a big win the night before and playing all the way through the fourth quarter. It is a difficult time going into a Saturday. You are tired, but I thought we responded really well. We were close after the first and slowly built the lead through the game. I thought the girls responded well.”
Chadron and Gering were hooked up in a dogfight in the first quarter. Chadron jumped out to a 7-0 lead and led 13-2 at one time before Gering came storming back on two 3-pointers by Macey Boggs to slice the lead to 13-12.
Chadron’s Olivia Reed hit a bucket at the end of the first quarter to give the Cardinals a 15-12 lead after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter saw the Cardinals ignite, outscoring Gering 22-7 to lead 37-19 at the half. Gering’s only field goal in the second quarter was on a Boggs 3-pointer. Chadron’s Reed had 13 of her game-high 21 points at halftime.
The Cardinals continued executing offensively in the second half while also holding Gering to just 13 points. Chadron held a 51-22 lead after three periods.
Chadron had three players in double figures. Reed led all scorers with 21 points followed by Shae Bailey with 13 and Madisyn Hamar with 11. Bailey had the only two 3-pointers for the Cardinals.
Gering was led in scoring by Boggs with nine points followed by Cloey Fries and Kiara Aguallo each with seven points.
Both teams will go on a NSAA mandated 5-day moritoriam. After the 5-days off, Chadron will host their holiday tournament next Friday. Chadron will face Valentine in the first round with Hemingford taking on Custer, South Dakota, in the other first-round contest.
Gering will be next be in action January 2-4 at the GNAC tourney in Columbus.
Sandstrom said his Chadron girls should be proud to be 8-0 through the first semester, including winning the Western Conference tournament during the opening weekend. But the real test will be January and February.
“I think the girls have earned it [being 8-0],” he said. “The seniors have been on the team the last couple years and we have taken a lot of losses. We have been in a lot of tough games and a lot hasn’t gone our way and bring 8-0 has been a tribute to their hard work they have put in. But it is just the beginning because, ultimately, your goals aren’t made in December, it usually is in February and March that you make those happen. We are really happy with the start, but we want to keep building on that and improving in the game through the year.”
Gering 12 7 3 10 — 32
Chadron 15 22 14 14 — 65
CHADRON
Jacey Garrett 2, Madisyn Hamar 11, Dawn Dunbar 9, Tyleigh Strotheide 2, Shae Bailey 13, Olivia Reed 21, Savanna Sayaloune 2, Anika Burke 5.
GERING
Macey Boggs 9, Kiara Aguallo 7, Cloey Fries 7, Taylor Philbrick 1, Kelsey Bohnsack 2, Carleigh Pszanka 4, Nickie Todd 2.
