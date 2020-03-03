Jonn McLain expects his Chadron girls basketball team to battle some nerves in their game against Adams Central in the first round of the NSAA Class C1 Girls Basketball Championships on Thursday, March 5.
The Cardinals, who are ranked No. 3 in Class C1 by the Omaha World-Herald, are making their first trip to the state tournament since 2016, and McLain said it is important that his team get acclimated quickly to the atmosphere surrounding the game.
“Playing through some of the emotions that we’ll have, I think, is kind of important because this is our first time at state in quite some time. Getting to play on that court under bright lights with a little more at stake than usual, we’ll need to get settled in early and be ready to play a 32-minute game,” McLain said.
Adams Central is coming off of a state tournament appearance last year, where they lost to Wahooo 37-24 in the opening round.
Chadron is facing a team that is 16-10, but McLain said Adams Central’s record doesn’t reflect their level of talent.
“I think they’re a lot better than their record shows. I know it’s a really good basketball team we’re playing Thursday,” McLain said.
McLain said the Patriots, who are ranked No. 7 by the Omaha World-Herald, have a solid offensive game.
‘They do quite a bit of motion offense. They pass and screen away, or pass and cut to the basket. They also do some ball screen offense where they try to get a mismatch with a post player being defended by a guard. They’re very disciplined and very smart players,” McLain said. “They shoot the ball really well. I’m not sure how many teams we’ve played that shoot the ball as well as they do.”
Chadron will have to limit their long-range shots, McLain said.
“They’ve got a couple kids who can put the ball in the basket from beyond the arch. That’s a big focus for us trying to slow them down,” he said.
Adams Central is just as solid on defense, McLain said.
“Their defense is similar to their overall style of play. It’s just a very disciplined team,” he said.
McLain said the Patriots use different defensive sets to try to throw teams off balance.
“They play mostly half-court man. They are very good at helping each other out and taking away the offense’s first look,” he said. “They showed some 2-3 zone and a little bit of 1-3-1 zone and a full-court press or two, but it’s mostly half-court man.”
It could be a plodding game offensively, McLain said.
“There are times when the other teams have the ball for 35 to 40 seconds and they haven’t been able to get a good look at the basket,” he said. “It might be one of those games that might be low scoring, or maybe not. I don’t know. What I do know is we’ve got to be ready to compete regardless of what the flow of the game is like.”
For the Cardinals, McLain said they may throw some wrinkles at Adams Central, but they will mostly stick to what they’ve done well all year.
“We’re kind of fine tuning some things and just reminding the girls what to look for in certain situations and some things we might be able to exploit,” he said. “Offensively, we want to have quality possessions ourselves. We want to get good looks at the basket. Those are general things but they rally are the things we consider to be really important.”
McLain said rebounding will be a key to his team getting the win.
“Adams Central does a good job of getting second and third looks at the basket when they’re on offense. Which is very problematic when you consider how well they shoot the ball. You want to limit them to one shot per possession. That’s a big focus for us,” he said.
The Cardinals have faced some teams that have displayed some of the same qualities that Adams Central brings to the court, McLain said.
“We’ve seen different parts here and there. They’re very good shooters,” he said. “We played some teams like Scottsbluff, for example, that could really shoot the ball. Also, they’re very fundamentally sound, which makes me think of Sidney. We’ve seen aspects of it at different points. We also played in some competitive games against Sidney and Scottsbluff. Hopefully those experiences can benefit us out there on Thursday.”
Offensively, Chadron is paced by Olivia Reed, who averages 17 points per game. Shea Bailey averages 12.3. Reed also leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per game.
Adams Central’s Bryn Lang and Jessica Babcock are the offensive leaders for the Patriots average 9.5 and 9.1 points per game respectively.
“We’re just going to go play,” McLain said. “At this point in the year it is fun, because there are only quality basketball teams left. It should be a big challenge for us. We’re excited for the opportunity and hope to play well.”
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. EST at the Bob Devaney Center in Lincoln. The winner will face the winner of a first round matchup between North Bend and West Point-Beemer.
