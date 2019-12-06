The Chadron Cardinals girls basketball team found its way to the Western Conference Tournament finals with a 61-44 win over Scottsbluff behind a 24-point performance from sophomore Olivia Reed.
The Cardinals opponent in the finals, slated for 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Western Nebraska Community College, will be North Platte. North Platte earned a trip to the finals with a 43-39 win over Sidney.
Sidney and Scottsbluff will play for third place at WNCC at 11 a.m.
The fifth place game at Scottsbluff High School will pit Gering against Mitchell at 2:15 p.m. Gering upended Alliance while Mitchell held on to top Sterling, Colorado, 41-39. The seventh place game at 11 a.m. at SHS will pit Alliance against Sterling.
Chadron coach Jonn McLain said they played well against a good Scottsbluff team.
“I thought we shot well early and kind of built the lead. We were then able maintain it,” McLain said. “Scottsbluff has a lot of good players and kids that can really shoot it. They had some stretches where they made it interesting, but I am proud of my girls for playing hard and it is a good win.”
The Chadron Cardinals led from start to finish against Scottsbluff, opening a 7-0 lead and later 14-3. The Cardinals led 18-6 after one quarter.
The Cardinals continued using their height and 3-point shooting in the second quarter, outscoring the Bearcats 14-11 for a 32-17 halftime lead.
The third quarter was a different story as the Bearcats found some life. The Cardinals went up 36-17 and that was when Scottsbluff scored 11 straight to cut the lead to eight at 36-28 on 3-pointers by Mariyah Avila and Payton Burda. Chadron stopped the run on a Anika Burke bucket and led 39-30 after three.
Chadron went on a 15-0 run to start the fourth to lead 51-30. The Cardinals defense held Scottsbluff scoreless until Yara Garcia hit a free throw with 2:01 to play. Chadron won 61-44.
McLain said that fourth quarter was huge for his team.
“In a game like that, there will be runs from both teams and you saw it throughout the game,” he said. “It just happened to be a stretch where we had it on our side and had momentum and we were rolling a little bit.”
Chadron was led by Reed with 24 points while Shea Bailey had 13 points. Burke finished with nine points.
Scottsbluff was led by Garcia with 15 points followed by Burda with nine and Aubry Krentz and Avila with eight points each.
North Platte trailed early to Sidney in their game, but closed out the first quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 12-9 after the first eight minutes. After that, North Platte surrendered the lead just once when Sidney went up 30-28 on a Mattie Johnson bucket. North Platte answered with two buckets to close out the third for a 32-20 lead.
The fourth quarter was tight as Sidney sliced the lead to one, 37-36 on a 3-pointer. North Platte answered with six straight points to take a 43-36 lead. Sidney tried coming back, but couldn’t get shots to fall, falling 43-39.
North Platte was led in scoring by Gracie Haneborg with 21 points. Abby Orr was next in line with eight points.
Sidney was led by Johnson and Karly Sylvester with 10 points each.
Scottsbluff 6 11 13 14 – 44
Chadron 18 14 7 22 – 61
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 8, Yara Garcia 15, Sabrina Harsh 2, Aubry Krentz 8, Payton Burda 9, Brady Laucomer 2.
CHADRON
Jacey Garrett 6, Madisyn Hamer 2, Dawn Dunbar 3, Tyleigh SStrotheide 4, Shea Bailey 13, Olivia Reed 24, Anika Burke 9.
Sidney 9 12 9 9 – 39
North Platte 12 10 10 11 – 43
SIDNEY
Jaylee Shaw 3, Brynna Ross 2, MJ Johnstone 2, Nicole Birner 5, Mattie Johnson 10, Karly Sylvester 10.
NORTH PLATTE
Gracie Haneborg 21, Callie Haneborg 6, Rylee Kurth 4, Carly Purdy 2, Shelby Berglund 2, Abby Orr 2.
