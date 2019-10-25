The Chadron football team used a strong second-half effort to hold off Gering 26-21 on Friday night at Chadron High School.
The win improved the Cardinals to 5-4 to finish the season, while Gering finishes its season with a mark of 1-8.
Gering was impressive early on behind the play of senior running back Riley Schanaman, who put the Bulldogs on the board first with a 4-yard touchdown run at the 5:35 mark of the first quarter after a four-play, 73 yard drive set up by a 50-yard scamper by senior Kaleb Gonzales. Gering led 7-0 after the point after by Gonzales.
The Gering defense was also solid early on, holding the Cards to punts in their first two possessions of the contest. The Bulldogs got the ball back with 3:26 to play in the frame when Schanaman struck again, this time from 45 yards out and 1:35 left in the quarter to put the Bulldogs up 14-0 after another point after by Gonzales.
Chadron finally found its sea legs late in the second quarter when Trevor Berry hit Tallon Craig for a 27-yard pitch and catch down to the Gering 5 yard line on a 4th and 10 conversion. Sawyer Haag punched it in three plays later from 2 yards out and 34 seconds left to play in the first half to cut the lead to 14-6 after a failed 2-point conversion. The drive took 11 plays and started on the Chadron 5-yard line.
The Bulldogs set up a nice drive on the ensuing kick off, but a missed 45-yard field goal by Gonzales sent both teams to the locker room with Gering holding on to an eight-point advantage.
The Cards came out to start the third quarter with a little trickery in mind and a key momentum swing after recovering their own onside kick on the Gering 43 yard line.
The Chadron offense went to work from there.
A 26-yard strike from Berry to Craig moved the chains down to the Gering 17 before Cooper Heusman pulled down pulled down a 12-yard catch to the Bulldog five. That set up a 2-yard touchdown run from Curt Bruhn, followed by a run by Haag to pick up the 2-point conversion and knot the score at 14-14.
The Bulldogs were plagued with turnovers in the second half, starting with a interception from Haag on the Chadron 49 on Gering’s next possession with 8:44 to play in the third quarter. However, the Gering defense held the Cardinals to a punt situation, taking possession on their own 26 to start the next drive.
A failed fake punt by Gering turned the ball over to Chadron on the Cardinal 45 yard line to set up a 14-yard scamper from Dillan Sayaloune. Soon after, Berry found Craig from 7 yards out at the 2:12 mark of the third quarter to give Chadron its first lead of the night, 20-14 after the 2-Point conversion run failed.
Gering showed signs of life on its next set of downs late in the frame, though. Starting on their own 36 yard line, the Bulldogs marched down the field and capped off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run from Schanaman on 4th down with just 36 seconds left on the clock to put Gering back in the lead, 21-20, after Walker split the uprights on the point after try.
However, Chadron regained the lead at the 4:08 mark of the fourth when Bruhn found the endzone for the second time on an 8-yard run. The Cards held a narrow 26-21 advantage after the failed conversion try, giving the Bulldogs one more shot on offense.
Chadron, though, took advantage of a Gering turnover with 3:26 left in the game to seal its fifth win of the season.
The Cardinals were paced by Sayaloune’s 15 carries for 89 yards, while Bruhn added 13 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. Haag finished the night with two touchdowns, while Berry went 9-of-16 for 117 yards and one touchdown.
Gering was led by Schanaman’s 14 carries for 133 yards and three touchdowns. The senior also finished with four receptions for 71 yards. Walker finished 5-of-13 for 77 yards, while Gonzales averaged six yards per rush with 10 carries for 60 yards.
Gering (1-8) 14 0 0 7 — 21
Chadron (5-4) 0 6 14 6 — 26
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
G — Riley Schanaman 4 run (Kaleb Gonzales kick)
G — Schanaman 45 run (Gonzales kick)
Second Quarter
C — Sawyer Haag 2 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
C — Curt Bruhn 2 run (Haag run)
C — Trevor Berry 7 pass to Tallon Craig (run failed)
G — Schanaman 7 run (Anthony Walker kick)
Fourth Quarter
C — Bruhn 8 run (pass failed)
