Chadron moves past Scottsbluff in four sets

The Class C-1 second-ranked (Omaha World-Herald) Chadron volleyball team needed four sets, but captured its 12th win of the season after defeating Scottsbluff 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20 on Thursday night at Scottsbluff High School.
The win improved the Cardinals to 12-2, while Scottsbluff fell to 3-9 on the season.
Chadron head coach Blakelee Hoffman credited Scottsbluff’s scrappy play, but didn’t feel her team gave its best effort in the contest.
“Scottsbluff is very scrappy. We knew that they were going to be and we were prepared for it,” Hoffman said. “It might not have looked like it, but we definitely were. We just did not play well tonight. I think we must be tired or something. I know it’s homecoming week in Chadron, so I don’t know if we just weren’t in it because of that, but it definitely wasn’t our best effort. A win’s a win and I’m happy for that, but I just wish our effort would have been a little better.”
Scottsbluff head coach Leslie Foral, who believes her team is right on the edge of doing something special, was pleased with the Bearcats’ effort against a powerful Chadron squad.
“It was another tough one. I guess where I get a little heartbroken is that we are so close to pulling out so many of these matches,” she said. “We still have so much to work on and need to figure out how to step over that little hump and finish some of those tight games.”
The Bearcats and Cardinals exchanged punches throughout the first set, knotted at 12-12 midway through the frame. However, a 9-0 service run by Tyleigh Strotheide, showcased by four kills from Olivia Reed opened up a 22-12 lead before Chadron closed the door 24-14 to win the first set.
Scottsbluff, though, battled back in set 2 to take a 11-9 lead early in the frame on an ace block from Emma Herman to keep the Cardinals at bay. Chadron’s Shea Bailey served up a lead for the Cardinals on a 3-0 run with an ace block and a kill from Anika Burke to take a 13-11 lead. Chadron started to get momentum midway into the set on a 5-1 run and 18-15 lead Scottsbluff flipped the coin with a 7-2 run of its own to take a 23-22 lead and finish out with points off an unforced error and ace serve by Emma Foote to win the set and tie the match at one game apiece.
Chadron dominated the third set early on, racing out to a 19-9 lead and looking to wrap up the lead in the set for good. Despite falling behind by 10, Scottsbluff rallied late with an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to 24-19, but the effort was too late as the Cardinals finished off the 24-19 set win and stretched its lead in the match, 2-1.
Strotheide’s five-point service run helped Chadron take a 16-11 lead in the fourth set. Scottsbluff sliced the lead to three on an ace block from Herman and a kill from Foote, but the Cardinals stayed one step ahead throughout the set. Bailey’s kill ended the match.
Although Hoffman felt her team didn’t play to its full potential, there were a few bright spots along the way.
“They did some good things,” she said. “We passed the ball really well tonight. Our serving struggled, though. That’s the first time we’ve missed that many serves in a match. Some of our hitters were just off and kind of struggled getting it past the block and Scottsbluff puts up a big block.”
Scottsbluff was paced in the match by Foote, who finished with nine kills, 14 set assists, five ace serves and seven digs. Izzy Wright added eight kills and 10 digs, while Herman finished with seven kills, seven service points, five solo blocks and two block assists. Josie Amoo was solid at the net with six solo blocks and one block assists, while Gracee Michael chipped in three ace serves, 11 set assists and 10 digs. Shelby Bewley finished with 36 digs, Logan Hernandez had 35 digs and Haught finished with two ace serves. Walker finished with three kills, seven solo blocks and five service points.
Reed led Chadron with 12 service points while Bailey, Burke and Allie Ferguson added nine service points each.
Scottsbluff will next be in action on Tuesday when it hosts Sidney, while Chadron travels to Gordon-Rushville (13-2) on Thursday.
