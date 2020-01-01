Chadron State College senior libero Ashton Burditt, of Spearfish, S.D., picked up one more honor late in December as the Omaha World-Herald named her to its All-Nebraska DII volleyball team for the second consecutive season..
Eight players from among the Nebraska colleges in NCAA Division II - CSC, Nebraska-Kearney, and Wayne State - were selected to represent the Cornhusker state on the paper's annual all-star team. Burditt joins several All-Americans, conference players of the year, and All-Region selections to receive a nod for All-Nebraska DII.
Burditt was an All-Region Second Team selection by the D2 Conference Commissioners' Association, as well as the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Her final season statistics ranked her No. 6 in NCAA Division II for digs per set, as she averaged 6.07. In addition, Burditt's 619 digs were the most in a season for a Chadron player since 1991. She finishes her career holding CSC's single-match records for digs in a three, four, and five-set match.
Nebraska-Kearney's senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson, an All-American and Co-MIAA Player of the Year, was the OWH All-Nebraska DII team captain. The Lopers ended their season as national runners-up.
Garnering honorable mention for CSC were sophomore middle Chandler Hageman and senior right side hitter
