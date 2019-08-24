Chadron State seeks tough, unified play from defense

CHADRON — During his more than 20 years of coaching defenses, including 14 years at Chadron State College, Craig Jersild said a lot has changed on the offensive side of the ball, but not so much on defense.
He said the offenses have improved — becoming more innovative, spreading the field, gaining more yards and scoring more points.
“They don’t just line up and run at you anymore,” Jersild observed. “Every team does some things different on offense and the defenses have struggled to keep up.”
As Jersild takes over as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator this year after being the secondary mentor for more than a decade, he’s hopeful he and his assistants can find ways to slow down opposing offenses.
For certain, the Eagles gave up too many yards last season 516 per game — by far the most in school history, but still finished with a 7-3 record.
Jersild is not looking for miracles and doubts that he can draw up alinements on a white board or find a computer program to solve the problems. But he’s likes to quote former Pittsburgh Steeler coach Chuck Noll: “If you want to win, you have to do the ordinary things better than anyone else does them day in and day out.”
“We want to play hard and perfect what we’re doing,” Jersild said. “We’ve got to master the things that are required to stop the other teams and play together. It’s about coordinating our assignments. I want all 11 guys who are on the field for us to know what everybody else is doing.”
“We’ll have more depth and experience this year and that should help,” the coach continued. “We’re focusing on what’s important. We want to create takeaways so we get the ball for our offense and get a lot of ‘three and outs.’ We’re going to give it our best shot.”
Jersild thinks the linebacker position will be a solid piece of the Eagles’ defensive plot this fall. In particular, he’s counting on senior Tyler Lewis and junior Travis Wilson to provide outstanding leadership in the middle. The coach calls them “true Eagles,” tough guys who play hard all the time.
The pair combined for one of the Eagles’ biggest plays last year when, with just seconds remaining, Lewis forced a South Dakota Mines receiver to fumble a stride or so shy of the goal line and Wilson made the recovery only inches away from paydirt. Chadron State won 50-46.
At 5-foot-11 and barely more than 190 pounds, Lewis, a graduate of Arvada West High in the Denver area, long ago gained the reputation of being someone who “makes things happen.”
As a redshirt freshman in 2016, while playing on special teams, he scored the Eagles’ first touchdown of the season by recovering the ball in the end zone after a teammate had blocked a punt. The past two years, he’s started every game and has racked up 169 tackles, 86 of them unassisted, while also continuing to play on special teams.
As a sophomore, Lewis returned both a fumble and an interception for touchdowns. Last season, he forced three fumbles and swiped two passes to go with 95 tackles.
When asked how Lewis is so effective, Jersild said, “He has no fear, is fast, smart and aggressive. He gives it everything he’s got.”
Best of all, Jersild said Lewis’s high energy makes everyone around him play better because it rubs off on them.
The coach calls the 6-1, 230-pound Wilson, originally from Compton, Calif., “a hybrid,” a player who can do multiple things. Last year Wilson took part in 48 tackles, including 6.5 behind the line of scrimmage, while playing both linebacker and on the line. This year he’s slated to be a full-time linebacker.
“He’s always around the football because he knows his assignments. We like that,” Jersild added.
Others who rank high on Jersild’s list of inside linebackers include Bryant (Buster) Wilson of Alliance, who blocked a punt that resulted in a CSC touchdown last fall.
Among those supplying depth are Joey Geil of Casper Kelly Walsh, Lane Helgoth of Burwell, D.J. Stephen of Valentine and Zeke Zuhlke of Bennett, Colo. Each was a first-team all-stater at least once during his high school career. Stephen also won a pair of state wrestling titles.